‘Govt To Set An Example’: Aviation Minister’s Big Statement Amid IndiGo Flight Chaos

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





IndiGo has come under sharp scrutiny from the Union government after a severe crew shortage triggered days of nationwide disruption, leaving thousands of passengers stranded and forcing hundreds of flight cancellations. Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu told the Rajya Sabha that the crisis stemmed from IndiGo’s failure to manage its internal operations following the rollout of new pilot-fatigue safety rules. Warning of strict action, he said the government would “set an example” for all airlines as it launches a detailed inquiry into the chaos.

Minister Warns Of ‘Tough Action’

Addressing the Upper House, Naidu said the government was not treating the matter lightly, especially given the scale of distress caused to passengers. The airline, he argued, was well aware of the new safety norms, introduced nearly two years ago, which mandate longer rest periods for pilots to reduce fatigue, a known contributor to aviation incidents.

“We care for pilots, crew and passengers,” he said. “IndiGo was supposed to manage its crew and roster. Passengers faced severe difficulties. We will take strict action in cases of non-compliance and set an example for every airline.”

The minister added that a full inquiry had begun. His remarks, however, prompted a walkout by the Opposition, which criticised the government’s handling of the crisis.

Days Long IndiGo Crisis

The disruption exposed structural pressures within IndiGo, India’s largest airline with around 2,200 daily flights. Its long-standing operational model, which prioritises quick turnaround times and minimal downtime, came under stress as the safety rules took effect, requiring airlines to hire more pilots. IndiGo reportedly fell short, resulting in widespread cancellations that derailed weddings, holidays and professional travel plans across the country.

As passenger frustration mounted, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation temporarily relaxed the new norms to stabilise operations.

The Opposition also renewed concerns about the aviation sector’s duopolistic tilt, with IndiGo and Air India together dominating the market. Naidu countered that the government has consistently encouraged the entry of new carriers, asserting that India has the potential to sustain at least five major airlines.