IndiGo Compensation Starts Tomorrow: How To Apply For Refunds & Check Status

Amid widespread flight cancellations and operational disruptions, IndiGo has announced compensation for passengers whose travel plans were impacted. The airline has said the refund process will begin from tomorrow, enabling eligible passengers to either initiate a refund request or track the status of an existing claim through its official website. IndiGo has advised passengers to use its online tools for quicker processing, as customer support channels may face heavy traffic due to the disruptions.

How To Check Refund Status

Passengers who have already requested a refund can track its status online by visiting IndiGo’s Check Refund Status page:

https://www.goindigo.in/check-refund-status.html

To access the refund details, travellers must enter their PNR or booking reference number along with the registered email ID or last name. The portal displays the current status of the refund request, including whether it is under review, approved, or processed.

The airline has noted that the time taken for refunds to reflect may vary depending on the original mode of payment, such as credit card, debit card, UPI, or agent-based bookings.

How To Initiate A Refund

Passengers who have not yet applied for a refund can do so through IndiGo’s Initiate Refund page:

https://www.goindigo.in/initiate-refund.html

Travellers are required to log in using their PNR and registered email ID, select the affected flight segment, and submit the refund request online. IndiGo has stated that refunds will be processed in line with fare rules and regulatory guidelines.

What Passengers Should Note

IndiGo has advised passengers to retain their booking confirmation and transaction details until the refund is fully processed. Travellers have also been urged to rely only on IndiGo’s official website and avoid third-party or unofficial links for refund-related actions.

