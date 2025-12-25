Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiGo Compensation Starts Tomorrow: How To Apply For Refunds & Check Status

IndiGo Compensation Starts Tomorrow: How To Apply For Refunds & Check Status

IndiGo has advised passengers to retain their booking confirmation & transaction details until the refund is fully processed. Travellers have also been urged to rely only on IndiGo’s official website.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 25 Dec 2025 09:52 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Amid widespread flight cancellations and operational disruptions, IndiGo has announced compensation for passengers whose travel plans were impacted. The airline has said the refund process will begin from tomorrow, enabling eligible passengers to either initiate a refund request or track the status of an existing claim through its official website. IndiGo has advised passengers to use its online tools for quicker processing, as customer support channels may face heavy traffic due to the disruptions.

How To Check Refund Status

Passengers who have already requested a refund can track its status online by visiting IndiGo’s Check Refund Status page:
https://www.goindigo.in/check-refund-status.html

To access the refund details, travellers must enter their PNR or booking reference number along with the registered email ID or last name. The portal displays the current status of the refund request, including whether it is under review, approved, or processed.

The airline has noted that the time taken for refunds to reflect may vary depending on the original mode of payment, such as credit card, debit card, UPI, or agent-based bookings.

How To Initiate A Refund

Passengers who have not yet applied for a refund can do so through IndiGo’s Initiate Refund page:
https://www.goindigo.in/initiate-refund.html

Travellers are required to log in using their PNR and registered email ID, select the affected flight segment, and submit the refund request online. IndiGo has stated that refunds will be processed in line with fare rules and regulatory guidelines.

What Passengers Should Note

IndiGo has advised passengers to retain their booking confirmation and transaction details until the refund is fully processed. Travellers have also been urged to rely only on IndiGo’s official website and avoid third-party or unofficial links for refund-related actions.

Related Video

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary

Also read
Published at : 25 Dec 2025 09:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
IndiGo IndiGo Cancellation IndiGo Refund IndiGo Refund Status
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Report: Another Hindu Man Killed In Bangladesh’s Rajbari Over Extortion Claims
Report: Another Hindu Man Lynched By Mob In Bangladesh Over Extortion Claims
World
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
Dhaka Rally: Tarique Rahman Quotes Martin Luther King Jr, Calls For Peace In Bangladesh
World
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
'Not Intended To Involve Religion': Thailand Defends Demolition Of Vishnu Statue Near Cambodia Border
News
‘Papa, I’m In Pain’: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Waiting For 8-Hour In Canada Hospital
‘Papa, I’m In Pain’: Indian-Origin Man Dies After Waiting For 8-Hour In Canada Hospital
Advertisement

Videos

Atal Birth Anniversary: PM Modi, President Murmu Pay Tribute to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on His 101st Birth Anniversary
BMC Election 2026: MNS Leader Sandeep Deshpande’s Marathi Language Post Sparks Row Ahead of BMC Elections
Rajasthan Politics: Forest Minister Loses Cool at Sikar DM During Inspection
Breaking: 9 Killed in Cuddalore Bus Mishap, CM MK Stalin Expresses Grief
Breaking: 12 Killed, Many Injured as Bus Catches Fire After Collision in Chitradurga
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, New Zealand FTA To Face Rough Weather Ahead
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget