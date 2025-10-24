Chhath Puja: Indian Railways To Run 12,000 Special Trains For Festival Rush

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





The Indian Railways on Friday announced plans to run over 12,000 special trains to Bihar ahead of the Chhath Puja festivities, anticipating a significant surge in passenger traffic. According to Kapinjal Kishore Sharma, CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railways (NFR), these trains will connect multiple stations across Bihar to ensure a safe and comfortable journey for travellers.

Speaking to ANI, Sharma said, “The crowd is increased during the festive season, especially during Diwali and Chhath Puja. Like every year, Indian Railways has made provision for special trains this time too.”

#WATCH | Guwahati, Assam: CPRO of Northeast Frontier Railways, Kapinjal Kishore Sharma says, "... Like every year, Indian Railways has made provision for special trains this time too. More than 12,000 special trains have been started this year... All these trains will run to… pic.twitter.com/n1vFKoBySA — ANI (@ANI) October 24, 2025

This year, the railways plan to operate more than 12,000 special trains, a substantial increase from the roughly 7,500 trains run during the same period last year. These services are intended to manage the high passenger volumes efficiently and prevent overcrowding at major stations.

Enhanced Crowd Management & Security Measures

Sharma highlighted several key initiatives to ensure smooth operations and passenger safety. Holding areas have been established at major stations, equipped with seating arrangements and train information systems to guide passengers and prevent rushes.

Security has been strengthened with increased deployment of the Railway Protection Force (RPF), and surveillance has been enhanced using CCTV cameras and drones. To reduce congestion at ticket counters, automatic ticket vending machines have also been installed.

Sharma added, “We have created holding areas at major stations to prevent passengers from rushing if the crowds increase. These holding areas have seating arrangements and a train information system... We have also increased RPF deployment and strengthened security arrangements through CCTV and drones... We have also installed automatic ticket vending machines... We wish everyone a safe, comfortable journey.”

By deploying additional trains, increasing security personnel, and streamlining station management, the railways aim to handle the Chhath Puja travel rush efficiently, ensuring a hassle-free experience for thousands of festival-goers across Bihar.