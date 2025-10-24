Delhi Court Orders 3-Day Police Custody For ISIS Operatives Planning Diwali Terror Attack

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeStatesDelhi NCRDelhi Court Orders 3-Day Police Custody For ISIS Operatives Planning Diwali Terror Attack

During the operation, the police recovered a laptop, several pen drives, incriminating videos, ISIS propaganda material, and a flag.

By : ANI | Updated at : 24 Oct 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

New Delhi: Delhi's Patiala House Court on Friday remanded ISIS operatives Adnan Khan and Adnan to 3 days of police custody following their arrest by Delhi Police Special Cell. In a major counter-terror operation, the Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested two ISIS operatives who were allegedly planning to carry out a terror attack in a high-footfall area of the national capital during the Diwali festive season.
According to Additional Commissioner of Police (CP) Special Cell Pramod Kushwaha, both accused identified as Adnan and Adnan were in contact with a foreign handler suspected to be operating from the Syria-Turkey border.

The duo had conducted reconnaissance of several crowded locations, including a prominent mall in South Delhi, and were reportedly preparing for an attack around Diwali.

Investigators also seized electronic components and a wristwatch, which were suspected to be used in the process of making an Improvised Explosive Device (IED).They also recovered incriminating material including a video of vow of allegiance for ISIS. One of the accused, Adnan, was earlier arrested by the Uttar Pradesh ATS in June 2024 for issuing threats on social media to kill the person who ordered a survey.

He was reportedly handling online propaganda and media-related work for the terror group. The second Adnan, whose father is a government employee, was apprehended from Sadik Nagar on October 16. Preliminary investigation revealed that both were using multiple Instagram accounts to circulate extremist content and to stay in touch with their foreign handlers. The Special Cell had been monitoring the suspects for several months, with parallel leads developed in Delhi and Bhopal's Karond area.

Both the accused were in touch with foreign handlers and were planning to execute a terror strike in Delhi during the festive season. The recovery of incriminating material and electronic devices indicates their deep association with ISIS ideology.

The operation was executed by a team led by Inspector Sunil and Inspector Dhiraj, under the supervision of senior officers of the Special Cell.

Further investigation is underway to identify other associates and trace the exact communication network of their foreign handler.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 24 Oct 2025 08:15 PM (IST)
