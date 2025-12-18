Indian Railways Changes Reservation Rule For WL, RAC Tickets: All You Need To Know

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





In a major passenger-friendly move, Indian Railways has revised its reservation chart preparation timeline, allowing travellers to know their ticket status up to 10 hours before a train’s departure. The reform is aimed at reducing last-minute uncertainty, particularly for passengers holding waiting list (WL) and RAC tickets, and enabling better journey planning. Earlier, passengers often had to wait until just a few hours before departure to know whether their tickets were confirmed, causing avoidable stress and confusion.

Why Indian Railways Changed The Rule

Under the previous system, the first reservation chart was prepared only four hours before departure. This frequently left passengers unsure about their travel status until the last moment, with many reaching stations without confirmation. In several cases, confirmations arrived too late for passengers to make alternate arrangements, leading to wasted time, additional expenses and disrupted plans.

Railway officials said the revised timeline was introduced to address these long-standing issues and give passengers sufficient notice to make informed decisions, especially those travelling long distances or from smaller towns.

New Reservation Chart Timings Explained

Under the updated system, the timing of chart preparation will depend on the scheduled departure of the train:

Trains departing between 5:00 am and 2:00 pm: The first reservation chart will be prepared by 8:00 pm on the previous day.

Trains departing between 2:01 pm and 11:59 pm, and between 12:00 midnight and 5:00 am: The first reservation chart will be prepared 10 hours before departure.

This marks the first formal revision of the chart preparation schedule by the Railway Board and represents a significant shift towards passenger convenience.

How Passengers Stand To Benefit

With earlier access to ticket status, passengers can now plan their journeys more efficiently. The change allows travellers to cancel or confirm accommodation in time, arrange connecting transport, explore alternative travel options if tickets remain unconfirmed, and avoid unnecessary trips to the railway station.

The reform is expected to be particularly beneficial during peak travel periods and festive seasons, when last-minute uncertainty is at its highest.

Nationwide Rollout With Immediate Effect

The Railway Board has directed all zonal railways to implement the revised chart preparation system with immediate effect. Officials said the move would enhance transparency, reduce anxiety among passengers and significantly improve the overall travel experience for millions of railway users across the country.