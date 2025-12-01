Indian Railways Makes Big Change To Tatkal Ticket Booking From December 1-All You Need To Know

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaIndian Railways Makes Big Change To Tatkal Ticket Booking From December 1-All You Need To Know

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 01 Dec 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
Indian Railways has rolled out a new security layer for Tatkal ticket bookings, making OTP verification mandatory from December 1. Under the new system, Tatkal tickets will only be issued after a One-Time Password (OTP) sent to the passenger’s registered mobile number is successfully authenticated. Western Railway said the change follows updated guidelines from the Railway Board and aims to prevent misuse of Tatkal booking facilities and strengthen security. “Tatkal tickets will now be issued only after authentication of a system-generated One Time Password (OTP),” Western Railway confirmed.

In its statement, Western Railway explained that the OTP will be sent to the mobile number provided by the passenger during the booking process. A Tatkal ticket will be generated only after the OTP is validated. This update is being introduced to increase transparency in the reservation system and ensure easier access for genuine travellers.

Initially, the OTP-based authentication feature will be introduced in Train No. 12009/12010, the Mumbai Central-Ahmedabad Shatabdi Express. The feature will be extended to other trains in subsequent phases across the network.

The new rule applies across every booking channel, including the IRCTC website, mobile application, and physical reservation counters.

Officials said the objective is to prevent fraudulent or bulk bookings, make the system more secure, and improve the experience for passengers who rely on Tatkal reservations.

Tatkal Booking Rules

  • Passengers can book Tatkal tickets via the IRCTC website or any authorised platform by following these steps:
  • Log in to your IRCTC account before the booking window opens.
  • Enter source and destination stations and the date of travel.
  • Select the ‘Tatkal’ option and choose your preferred train.
  • Fill in passenger details such as name, age and gender. The “master list” can be used to save this information for later.
  • Make the payment using net banking, cards or digital wallets.

As per an IRCTC update effective ctober 28, 2025, Aadhaar verification is now compulsory between 8 am and 10 am on the first day of reservation opening. Travelers without Aadhaar verification can continue to book tickets outside these hours.

Published at : 01 Dec 2025 05:22 PM (IST)
