Indian-Origin Woman Murdered In Canada, Suspect Believed To Have Escaped To India

HomeNewsIndian-Origin Woman Murdered In Canada, Suspect Believed To Have Escaped To India

Saini’s body was discovered on 21 October in a park in Lincoln, Ontario. Police confirmed that she had suffered “traumatic injuries”.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Canadian authorities have issued an arrest warrant for Manpreet Singh, a 27-year-old man of Indian origin, in connection with the murder of 27-year-old Amanpreet Saini, who is also believed to be of Indian heritage. Singh, a resident of Brampton, is wanted for second-degree murder.

Victim Found with ‘Traumatic Injuries’ in Lincoln Park

Saini’s body was discovered on 21 October in a park in Lincoln, Ontario. Police confirmed that she had suffered “traumatic injuries”. The Niagara Regional Police Service (NRPS) said the killing appeared to be targeted, adding that there was no ongoing threat to public safety.

Suspect Believed to Have Left Canada

In a statement, the NRPS said, “Investigators have information to suggest that Singh fled the country shortly after Amanpreet’s body was discovered.” Authorities have released a photograph of Singh and urged the public not to approach him if spotted.

Public Urged to Contact Police

“Call 911 immediately,” police advised, warning that Singh should be considered dangerous. A Canada-wide arrest warrant remains active for his capture, and investigators have appealed to the public for any information that could help locate him.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 01:43 PM (IST)
Murder Canada INDIA Indian Origin Woman Murdered In Canada
