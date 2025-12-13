Delhi Shrouded In Thick Smog As AQI Nears 'Severe'; Airport Issues Advisory

Residents of the national capital woke up on Saturday to a suffocating blanket of smog, with air pollution levels climbing alarmingly close to the “severe” category. Official data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed Delhi’s Air Quality Index (AQI) at 390, firmly placing it in the “very poor” range and triggering renewed concern over the city’s worsening environmental health.

A dense mix of smog and shallow fog engulfed large parts of the capital in the early hours, sharply reducing visibility and making morning commutes risky. The toxic haze not only disrupted daily movement but also raised serious public health alarms, as sustained exposure at such pollution levels can affect even otherwise healthy individuals.

Health Risks Mount As Pollution Lingers

Experts warned that pollution levels hovering near the severe threshold pose significant risks, particularly with prolonged exposure. While the general population may experience breathing discomfort, throat irritation, and fatigue, the dangers are far greater for vulnerable groups. Children, senior citizens, and people with asthma or other respiratory ailments face an increased likelihood of complications.

Visuals from several prominent locations reflected the gravity of the situation. Areas around AIIMS were shrouded in thick haze, while Mandi House and ITO recorded AQI levels of around 356, also categorised as “very poor.” The persistence of pollution through the early morning hours suggested that dispersal conditions remained unfavourable.

Delhi: Visuals from Mandi House and ITO area show air quality in the poor category, with an AQI of around 356. pic.twitter.com/IofAQhKrwc — IANS (@ians_india) December 13, 2025

NCR Cities Echo Delhi’s Air Emergency

The air quality crisis extended well beyond Delhi, engulfing the wider National Capital Region (NCR). Ghaziabad and Noida reported AQI readings of 422 each, pushing them into the “severe” category, as per India Today.



Gurugram and Faridabad fared slightly better but still recorded concerning numbers, with AQIs of 295 and 208 respectively, both falling in the “poor” range.

Fog, Weather Conditions Worsen Crisis

The pollution episode coincided with the season’s first spell of dense fog across north India, further compounding the problem. Weather officials confirmed that visibility dropped sharply in Delhi and NCR, with similar conditions observed in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab. In some pockets of Punjab and Uttar Pradesh, visibility is expected to fall below 50 metres over the next couple of days.

Meteorologists attributed the sharp deterioration in air quality to a combination of low wind speeds, high moisture content, and declining temperatures. These conditions trapped pollutants close to the surface, preventing their dispersion. The stagnation of north-westerly winds, coupled with cooler weather, has led to a rapid buildup of pollutants, marking one of the most severe air quality episodes of the season so far.

Delhi Airport Issues Advisory

Taking to X, Delhi Airport said, "Low Visibility Procedures are in progress at Delhi Airport. All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information."