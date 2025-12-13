House Democrats have released a fresh batch of photographs linked to the late financier Jeffrey Epstein, describing the material as troubling and demanding deeper scrutiny of Epstein’s network and associations. The images, they say, form part of an enormous archive now under review by the House Oversight Committee, which is probing Epstein’s ties to powerful figures and the handling of related records by federal agencies.

The latest disclosure has again drawn attention to Epstein’s long shadow over politics, business, and celebrity circles, reviving debates that have persisted since his death in a New York jail in 2019 while he was awaiting trial on sex-trafficking charges.

New Images From A Vast Archive

The initial tranche made public included 19 photographs, some of which had circulated previously, before lawmakers released an additional 70 images later on Friday, as per a report on Guardian. Committee officials stressed that these photographs represent only a small slice of nearly 100,000 images turned over to investigators.

Among those visible in the first set are former US President Donald Trump, ex-President Bill Clinton, and Britain’s Prince Andrew, formally known as Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor. Other recognizable faces include filmmaker Woody Allen, Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates, and Virgin Group founder Richard Branson.

Democrats said the newly released images also provide glimpses into Epstein’s properties and personal spaces, expanding beyond social photographs to include contextual details of his residences.

Inside Epstein’s Properties

The second batch of photographs focuses heavily on Epstein’s island estate. These include images documenting construction activity, additional views of a yellow dentist’s office first highlighted in an earlier release on December 3, and photographs of a bathroom area. Also included were more unusual images, such as a pumpkin decorated to resemble Donald Trump—labeled a “Trumpkin”—and a photograph of Epstein himself in a bathtub.

Three separate photographs show Trump’s former adviser Steve Bannon. Two depict Bannon with Epstein, while a third shows him alongside Woody Allen in what appears to be a social setting. Trump himself appears in three images from the earlier release, drawn from what Democrats say is a trove exceeding 95,000 photographs now in congressional hands.

Committee aides have reviewed only a limited portion of the material so far, with Democrats indicating that further releases are likely in the coming days.

Trump Pushes Back As Pressure Mounts

Responding from the Oval Office, President Donald Trump played down the significance of the images, saying he had not viewed them and dismissing their relevance.

Trump said that he haven’t seen it, but everybody knew this man, he was all over Palm Beach. He said that he has photos with everybody and has hundreds and hundreds of people that have photos with him, as reported by India Today. He said, "That’s no big deal, I know nothing about it.”

One of the newly released photographs shows Trump in a black-and-white image alongside six women whose faces were redacted. Rep. Robert Garcia, the ranking Democrat on the Oversight Committee, said the committee took care to review the images before making them public.

According to the Associated Press, Democrats argue that the releases add urgency to their demand that the Trump administration meet a deadline to hand over long-sought Epstein-related files held by the Department of Justice.