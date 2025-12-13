The moment Indian football fans had been eagerly waiting for has finally arrived. Argentine football legend Lionel Messi has landed in India to a rousing welcome, marking the start of his GOAT India Tour.

Messi arrived in Kolkata early Saturday morning (December 13), where thousands of fans gathered at the airport hoping to catch a glimpse of the 2022 FIFA World Cup–winning captain. Over the course of his three-day visit, Messi will travel across four Indian cities, beginning with Kolkata.

Messi’s schedule in the City of Joy starts with a meet-and-greet session with fans, followed by the unveiling of his 70-foot statue. He will then head to the Yuva Bharati Krirangan, where Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan is also expected to be present. Later, Messi will visit Salt Lake Stadium to meet West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and former Indian cricket captain Sourav Ganguly.

Bidhannagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Anish Sarkar told Sportstar that the event will run from 10:00 AM to 1:05 PM, with stadium gates opening for spectators at 7:00 AM. He added that tickets will be scanned at entry points and ramps, and that items such as tifos, megaphones, and flammable materials will not be permitted inside the venue.

After participating in a friendly match and felicitation ceremony in Kolkata, Messi will depart for Hyderabad, where he is scheduled to play an exhibition match against a team led by Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. From there, he will travel to Mumbai, where he will take part in the Padel Cup, play a charity football match, attend an event at the Wankhede Stadium, and participate in a charity fashion show.

For the final leg of his tour, Messi will head to New Delhi, where he is set to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, December 15. Following an afternoon event at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Messi’s India tour will officially come to an end.