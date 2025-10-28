Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeCities‘Behen Hai Meri’: Bihar Cop Suspended After Video Of Him Harassing Siblings Goes Viral

The incident occurred on October 24 at BR-11 Restaurant in Barsoi, where the Station House Officer (SHO) was seen approaching a brother-sister duo seated at a table.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
A police officer in Bihar was suspended after a CCTV video showing him arguing with a man and a woman at a restaurant went viral on social media.

The incident occurred on October 24 at BR-11 Restaurant in Barsoi, where the Station House Officer (SHO) was seen approaching a brother-sister duo seated at a table. In the footage, the officer is heard asking the man, “Kaun hai ye (Who is this sitting with you)?” to which the man responds, “Behen hai meri (She is my sister).” The officer then suddenly raises his voice, confronting the pair.

Argument Escalates Despite Calm Response

Following the reply, the officer accuses the man of “talking back” and tells him to “watch his tone and temper.” The man replies calmly, “Aapne poocha toh maine bola behen hai (You asked, so I just told you that she is my sister).” The exchange soon turns heated as another officer steps in, intensifying the argument.

Other patrons can be seen observing the confrontation, while a man seated nearby attempts to mediate and defuse the situation.

Departmental Inquiry And Action Taken

After the video spread rapidly online, the Deputy Superintendent of Police (Headquarters), Katihar, ordered an inquiry into the incident.

The investigation concluded that the SHO had used indecent language and acted negligently and arbitrarily, thereby tarnishing the image of the police force.

Following the inquiry, authorities suspended the officer with immediate effect and confirmed that further departmental proceedings are underway.

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 11:33 AM (IST)
