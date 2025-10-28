'Alienating Key Allies': Ex-US Official Slams Trump Admin For ‘Big Mistake On India’

Former US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo has criticised the Donald Trump administration for its handling of relations with key allies, including India, amid ongoing trade negotiations between New Delhi and Washington. Calling the move against India a “big mistake”, Raimondo accused the administration of alienating allies and weakening America’s global standing.

Raimondo: Trump Administration ‘Pissing Off All Allies’

Speaking about the broader impact of Trump’s trade policies, Raimondo said the administration was damaging long-standing alliances through its unilateral actions.

“On my list of top 20 things that I would be critical of this administration for is pissing off all of our allies. America First is one thing. America Alone is a disastrous policy,” Raimondo said.

She stressed that the US cannot maintain its global influence without strong partnerships with Europe and Southeast Asia. “The administration cannot be effective without strong relations with Europe or Southeast Asia,” she added.

‘Big Mistake With India’ Amid Tariff Hikes

Her comments follow Trump’s decision to impose 50 per cent tariffs on India, half of which were linked to New Delhi’s continued oil trade with Russia. Raimondo said the policy shift represents a failure of diplomacy and a strategic blunder. “I think we’re making a big mistake with India,” she said.

The remarks came as the US doubled down on sanctions against Russian oil producers, pressuring allies like India to cut energy ties with Moscow. With Rosneft and Lukoil sanctioned this month - and Surgutneftegas and Gazprom Neft blacklisted earlier in January - four Russian firms accounting for nearly 70 per cent of the country’s oil exports have been targeted by the US.

According to a Bloomberg report, these four producers made up more than 80 per cent of India’s Russian oil imports in 2024.

India Refuses To Bow To Pressure

Despite Washington’s growing demands, India has maintained its position on energy security. Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal recently stated that New Delhi will not be rushed or pressured into signing a trade deal.

“We are talking to the United States, of course, but we don’t do deals in a hurry, and we don’t do deals with deadlines or with a gun on our head,” Goyal said last week.

Change in US Commerce Leadership

Gina Raimondo, who served as US Commerce Secretary under the Joe Biden administration, had met Goyal in November last year to discuss enhancing cooperation in defence and technology sectors.

After Trump assumed office for his second term earlier this year, Howard Lutnick replaced Raimondo as Commerce Secretary. Lutnick has since taken a tougher stance toward India, defending the 50 per cent tariff hike and reiterating that the trade deal depends on India ceasing its oil imports from Russia.