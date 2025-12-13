BJP Gears Up To Elect New Uttar Pradesh Chief; Leaders To File Nominations Today

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaBJP Gears Up To Elect New Uttar Pradesh Chief; Leaders To File Nominations Today

The BJP in Uttar Pradesh is finalizing its organizational elections, with nominations for state president on Saturday and the announcement on Sunday.

By : ANI | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 13 (ANI): The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Uttar Pradesh has moved into the final phase of its organisational election process, with nominations for the post of state president scheduled on Saturday and the announcement of the new chief expected a day later. Senior party leaders, including national and state functionaries, met in Lucknow on Friday to finalise preparations.

Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said the meeting, chaired by BJP National General Secretary (Organisation) B.L. Santhosh, was crucial in steering the party's internal democratic procedure. "For the election of the State BJP president, the party's National General Secretary (Org) BL Santhosh chaired an important meeting. State BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary, General Secretary (Organisation) BJP, Uttar Pradesh -Dharampal Singh, Deputy CM Brajesh Pathak and all office bearers were present in the meeting," he said.

Maurya asserted that the BJP remains committed to a transparent electoral process within the organisation, contrasting it with the Samajwadi Party. "SP is a one-family party, they make decisions on office bearers while sitting in their dining room. BJP is a democratic party, the largest in the world and an election process is followed here," he said. He further claimed the Samajwadi Party "has no future left" and predicted a resounding BJP victory in the 2027 Assembly polls. "In 2027, we will achieve a bigger victory in Uttar Pradesh than in 2017... Akhilesh Yadav's PDA is fake," he added.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak on Friday confirmed that the electoral process is nearing its conclusion. "UP BJP is taking the election of the State party chief to its last stage. Nomination will be filed tomorrow," he stated.

Outgoing state president Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary said the nominations would be received by senior leaders. "Nominations will be filed on Saturday. Vinod Tawde and Piyush Goyal will receive the nominations tomorrow... The final list will be published later, and the name will be announced the day after," he announced.

With the nomination phase formally beginning Saturday, the BJP is poised to unveil its new Uttar Pradesh chief on Sunday. (ANI)

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 08:58 AM (IST)
Lucknow UTTAR PRADESH
