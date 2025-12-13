Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
US Lawmakers Introduce Resolution To End Trump's 'Illegal' Tariffs On India

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi termed the tariffs “counterproductive,” saying they disrupt supply chains, hurt American workers, and raise costs for consumers.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Dec 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Three US House members introduced a resolution on Friday to end President Donald Trump's national emergency declaration imposing tariffs up to 50 percent on Indian imports. Representatives Deborah Ross, Marc Veasey, and Raja Krishnamoorthi labelled the measures "illegal" and damaging to American workers, consumers, and US-India ties.

The move follows a bipartisan Senate effort to lift similar tariffs on Brazil and limit the president's emergency powers for import duties. Their resolution targets the extra 25 percent "secondary" duties added on August 27, 2025, on top of prior reciprocal tariffs, pushing many Indian products to 50 percent under the International Emergency Economic Powers Act (IEEPA).

"North Carolina's economy is deeply connected to India through trade, investment, and a vibrant Indian American community," said Congresswoman Ross. She noted Indian firms have invested over a billion dollars in the state, creating thousands of jobs in life sciences and technology, while North Carolina exports hundreds of millions in goods to India yearly.

"India is an important cultural, economic, and strategic partner, and these illegal tariffs are a tax on everyday North Texans who are already struggling with rising costs," Congressman Veasey added.

Indian-American Congressman Raja Krishnamoorthi termed the tariffs “counterproductive,” saying they disrupt supply chains, hurt American workers, and raise costs for consumers, adding that removing them would bolster US-India economic and security ties.

"Instead of advancing American interests or security, these duties disrupt supply chains, harm American workers, and drive up costs for consumers. Ending these damaging tariffs will allow the United States to engage with India to advance our shared economic and security needs," Krishnamoorthi added.

The resolution fits a Democratic push to challenge Trump's trade actions and restore Congress's authority. In October, Ross, Veasey, Krishnamoorthi, Ro Khanna, and 19 others urged Trump to reverse the policies.

"Ending Trump's India tariffs is part of a broader effort by congressional Democrats to reclaim Congress' constitutional authority over trade and to stop the President from using emergency powers to unilaterally impose his misguided trade policies," the release stated.

The tariffs began with a 25 percent levy on Indian goods from August 1, followed by another 25 percent days later. Trump cited India's purchases of Russian oil as fueling Moscow's war in Ukraine.

Published at : 13 Dec 2025 08:10 AM (IST)
Tags :
Donald Trump United STates US Tariffs
