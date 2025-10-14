Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndia'Learn Kannada, Marathi': Zoho’s Sridhar Vembu Urges Migrants Working In Metro Cities Amid Language Row

Zoho's Sridhar Vembu urges India's educated elite to reconnect with their roots by embracing regional languages and cultural heritage.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 14 Oct 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Zoho founder and Chief Scientist Sridhar Vembu has called upon India’s educated elite to rediscover their connection to the nation by embracing regional languages, cultural heritage, and a deeper sense of patriotism. He said that true nationalism must extend beyond economic progress to include emotional and cultural commitment.

'Learn Kannada In Bengaluru, Marathi In Mumbai'

Highlighting the importance of regional languages in strengthening unity, Vembu encouraged citisens to adopt local tongues when moving across states. “In Tamil Nadu, I make it a point to speak Tamil. If you move to Bengaluru, learn Kannada. In Mumbai, learn Marathi. Every Indian language matters,” he said, as per a report on Money Control.

Vembu noted that rural India and smaller towns still embody a strong sense of belonging, contrasting sharply with the “rootlessness” he perceives in metropolitan areas. He urged educated Indians to draw inspiration from nations such as Japan, Korea, and China, where pride in language and culture has bolstered national progress and self-reliance.

Speaking about the effects of globalisation, Vembu expressed concern that many urban Indians, particularly among the highly educated, have adopted a “global citizen” mindset that weakens their national identity. He said that among the highly educated, there was a growing detachment from national identity. "Development without patriotic spirit lacks meaning,” he remarked, urging the elite to take pride in India’s cultural foundations rather than distancing themselves from them.

Zoho’s Rural Development Model

Under Vembu’s leadership, Zoho Corporation has pursued a model of decentralisation by establishing offices and training centers in rural areas. The initiative aims to create local employment, develop regional talent, and reduce the migration of young professionals to major cities.

Vembu’s message, blending cultural pride with economic decentralization, underscores his belief that India’s long-term growth depends as much on its linguistic and cultural identity as on its technological and industrial achievements.

Published at : 14 Oct 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Sridhar Vembu Zoho
