From Assembling Phones To AI, Microchips: Yogi Adityanath Highlights UP's Tech Transformation

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom New policies shifted focus to technology, investment, and AI City.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday highlighted the state's transformation since 2017, pointing to its growing footprint in mobile phone manufacturing, electronics, startups, data centres and artificial intelligence as evidence of a shift in its development trajectory.

In a post on X, Adityanath contrasted the current scenario with the period before 2017 and accused successive previous governments of failing to tap Uttar Pradesh's potential.

"When there was greater concern for families than the state and for criminals than investors, how could an environment for the technology of the future have been created?" the chief minister wrote.

Adityanath said Uttar Pradesh had earlier remained trapped in the 'BIMARU' category despite having "unlimited potential". He said the vision of Make in India, Digital India and Aatmanirbhar Bharat articulated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi had now been translated into reality in the state through a combination of policy, investment and production.

UP Accounts For 60% Of Mobile Phone Production

The chief minister said Uttar Pradesh currently accounts for nearly 60 per cent of the country's mobile phone production and around 55 per cent of electronics components.

According to Adityanath, the transformation has taken place over the past nine-and-a-half years, with the state's technology ecosystem expanding beyond assembly and manufacturing.

An HCL-Foxconn chip unit worth Rs 3,706 crore is being established in Jewar, while proposals for 644 MW of data centres have been received in Uttar Pradesh.

The state, he said, now has more than 24,000 startups and eight unicorns, reflecting what he described as a progression "from mobile phones to modules and from modules to microchips".

'From Family Interests To State Development'

Adityanath also revisited the development model he said prevailed in Uttar Pradesh before 2017.

He alleged that earlier governments were characterised by announcements that often struggled to translate into projects on the ground. He described dynastic politics as the model of development, Saifai Mahotsav as the symbol of cultural advancement, and the criminalisation of the system as the model of industrialisation.

The chief minister said his government changed these priorities, shifting the focus from family interests to the development of the state, from mafias to the protection of investors and from appeasement to technology.

He said this change in approach had accompanied the state's growing technology and investment ecosystem.

From Data Centres To AI City

Adityanath linked the rise in electronics production to the growing demand for data centres, saying the increase in data was subsequently creating the foundation for Uttar Pradesh's digital economy.

The state, he said, is now moving from data centres towards an AI City, with artificial intelligence forming part of its broader technology strategy.

Through AI-Pragya, Uttar Pradesh has set a target of connecting one million young people with new-age technology, the chief minister said.

He also highlighted the state's startup ecosystem, saying it was creating opportunities for young people to move beyond being job seekers and become job creators.

"Uttar Pradesh was once a market for technology; today, it is becoming a producer of technology," Adityanath said.

He described the journey "from assembly to AI" as one that goes beyond technological advancement, linking it to employment, entrepreneurship and prosperity for the state's youth.

HCLTech Marks 10 Years In UP

Adityanath said these developments were part of a larger journey that he would highlight at a programme in Lucknow on Tuesday to mark 10 years of HCLTech's presence in Uttar Pradesh.

An Emerging Tech Skilling Centre will also be inaugurated during the programme.

The chief minister linked the state's technology and industrial push to the broader resolve of 'Viksit Bharat-Viksit Uttar Pradesh', describing the current phase as 'Naye Uttar Pradesh Ki Nayi Udaan'.