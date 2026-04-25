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HomeNewsIndiaWill be able to serve Punjab with greater dedication with Centre's support: RS MP Sahney

Will be able to serve Punjab with greater dedication with Centre's support: RS MP Sahney

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday said in a social media post that he believes that as part of the BJP, he would be able to serve Punjab with "greater dedication and effectiveness" with the support of the Centre, amid political developments in the state following multiple resignations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP.

By : PTI | Updated at : 25 Apr 2026 01:04 AM (IST)

New Delhi, Apr 24 (PTI): Rajya Sabha MP Vikramjit Singh Sahney on Friday said in a social media post that he believes that as part of the BJP, he would be able to serve Punjab with "greater dedication and effectiveness" with the support of the Centre, amid political developments in the state following multiple resignations from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP).

In a post on social media platform X, Sahney described Punjab as "not just a state... it is an emotion, a legacy, and a responsibility we all share." He also expressed concern over what he termed as a financial crisis and "uncertain times" in the state.

"Our state is going through a difficult financial crisis and uncertain times, and it deeply pains me," he said.

Emphasising the need for stronger coordination between the Centre and the state, Sahney said he has always believed in cooperative federalism and robust Centre-state partnerships.

"I am convinced that by working together in this spirit, we can bring stability, growth, and hope back to Punjab," he added.

Sahney further said that his public life has been guided by the principle of "Punjab first," calling it a lifelong commitment rather than just a statement.

Highlighting his professional background, he noted his experience as a former bureaucrat and his association with global platforms, including roles linked to SAARC and BRICS business and agriculture forums, as well as international trade bodies.

"Being a Harvard Alumni and a former bureaucrat and having represented India on global Platforms as former Chair of SAARC CCI, Chair of the BRICS Agri Council & Member of India Africa Ceos Forum, Chair India Arab Council & President of the ICC Chamber of Commerce, Paris-India, I remain committed to elevating both Punjab and India's voice on the global stage," he wrote.

Tagging senior BJP leaders, including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sahney reiterated his commitment to elevating Punjab and India's presence on the global stage.

His remarks come in the political backdrop of seven Rajya Sabha MPs resigning from AAP, signalling potential shifts in the state's political landscape. PTI AHD CHS SUN -- MNK MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 25 Apr 2026 01:15 AM (IST)
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