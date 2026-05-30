BJP chief Nitin Nabin performs Ganga aarti in Rishikesh

Dehradun, May 29 (PTI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday participated in a Ganga aarti on the banks of the river in Rishikesh, praying for the peace, prosperity, and good health of the people of the country and the state.

This is Nabin's first visit to Uttarakhand after assuming charge as the party president. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied him during the prayers.

The BJP president and the chief minister performed the aarti at the Parmarth Niketan Ghat, praying for the progress of the nation, public welfare, and global peace.

Addressing the gathering of seers and devotees, Nabin said visiting the sacred banks of the Ganga always provides him a deeply personal and spiritual experience. He noted that the Ganga is not merely a river, but a living current of Indian culture, faith, and Sanatan tradition that has nourished the country's spiritual consciousness for centuries.

He added that India's tradition of penance, culture, and spiritual values has remained alive in the public consciousness, and the community of seers has worked to carry this great heritage forward through generations.

Terming Uttarakhand the soul of Sanatan culture, Nabin said the entire country draws spiritual inspiration from the state. He emphasised that preserving the Ganga, the tradition of seers, and Indian culture is not just a religious obligation, but a moral responsibility toward future generations.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri, Garhwal Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni, and Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state chief Mahendra Bhatt were also present. PTI DPT AKY AKY MPL MPL

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