Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaBJP chief Nitin Nabin performs Ganga aarti in Rishikesh

BJP chief Nitin Nabin performs Ganga aarti in Rishikesh

Dehradun, May 29 (PTI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday participated in a Ganga aarti on the banks of the river in Rishikesh, praying for the peace, prosperity, and good health of the people of the country and the stat.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 May 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

Dehradun, May 29 (PTI): BJP national president Nitin Nabin on Friday participated in a Ganga aarti on the banks of the river in Rishikesh, praying for the peace, prosperity, and good health of the people of the country and the state.

This is Nabin's first visit to Uttarakhand after assuming charge as the party president. Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami accompanied him during the prayers.

The BJP president and the chief minister performed the aarti at the Parmarth Niketan Ghat, praying for the progress of the nation, public welfare, and global peace.

Addressing the gathering of seers and devotees, Nabin said visiting the sacred banks of the Ganga always provides him a deeply personal and spiritual experience. He noted that the Ganga is not merely a river, but a living current of Indian culture, faith, and Sanatan tradition that has nourished the country's spiritual consciousness for centuries.

He added that India's tradition of penance, culture, and spiritual values has remained alive in the public consciousness, and the community of seers has worked to carry this great heritage forward through generations.

Terming Uttarakhand the soul of Sanatan culture, Nabin said the entire country draws spiritual inspiration from the state. He emphasised that preserving the Ganga, the tradition of seers, and Indian culture is not just a religious obligation, but a moral responsibility toward future generations.

Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri, Garhwal Lok Sabha MP Anil Baluni, and Rajya Sabha MP and BJP state chief Mahendra Bhatt were also present. PTI DPT AKY AKY MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised

Published at : 30 May 2026 12:30 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 30 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
BJP chief Nitin Nabin performs Ganga aarti in Rishikesh
BJP chief Nitin Nabin performs Ganga aarti in Rishikesh
India
Govt Asks Fuel Retailers To Build 30-Day LPG Reserves Amid Supply Concerns
Govt Asks Fuel Retailers To Build 30-Day LPG Reserves Amid Supply Concerns
India
Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Russian Deputy PM At Moscow Security Forum
Ajit Doval Holds Talks With Russian Deputy PM At Moscow Security Forum
India
'They Called Bride’s Family Beggars': SC Slams Dowry Humiliation In Strong Remarks
'They Called Bride’s Family Beggars': SC Slams Dowry Humiliation In Strong Remarks
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised
WILDFIRE ALERT: Forest Fires Spread Across J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Amid Rising Heatwave
GEOPOLITICAL TENSION: Bandar Abbas Strategic Hub in Focus Amid US–Iran Clash & Deal Claims
WEATHER SHIFT: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, IMD Warns of Below-Normal Rainfall
POLITICAL REMARK: Yogi Adityanath Warns Mafia, Defines “4 Castes” in Mau Speech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget