Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaSharp rise in obesity, high blood sugar levels among Indian adults: Survey

Sharp rise in obesity, high blood sugar levels among Indian adults: Survey

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI): India has witnessed a significant rise in obesity and high blood sugar levels among adults, according to findings from the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), pointing to a growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases in the countr.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 May 2026 12:30 AM (IST)

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI): India has witnessed a significant rise in obesity and high blood sugar levels among adults, according to findings from the National Family Health Survey-6 (NFHS-6), pointing to a growing burden of lifestyle-related diseases in the country.

The survey found that 30.7 per cent of women aged 15-49 years were overweight or obese in 2023-24, up from 24 per cent in NFHS-5, which was conducted in 2019-21.

In the same age group, the proportion of men found to be overweight or obese increased from 22.9 per cent to 27.3 per cent.

The findings also showed a substantial rise in elevated blood sugar levels.

Among women aged 15 years and above, the proportion with high or very high blood sugar levels, or those taking medicines to control blood sugar, rose from 13.5 per cent in NFHS-5 to 17.8 per cent in NFHS-6.

Among women aged 15-49 years, the highest prevalence of overweight or obesity was recorded in Puducherry at 46.3 per cent, followed by Chandigarh at 44 per cent, Delhi at 41.4 per cent, Punjab at 40.8 per cent, Tamil Nadu at 40.5 per cent and Andaman and Nicobar Islands at 38.1 per cent.

In comparison, states such as Bihar, Chhattisgarh and Assam recorded comparatively lower obesity prevalence among women.

Among men aged 15-49 years, the Andaman and Nicobar Islands recorded the highest prevalence of overweight or obesity at around 38 per cent, followed by Punjab, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Delhi and Goa, all of which reported obesity prevalence of more than one-third among men.

For men, the corresponding figure increased from 15.6 per cent to 20.9 per cent.

"The emerging challenges such as rising non-communicable diseases, lifestyle-related risks and the dual burden of undernutrition and rising overweight/obesity among adults highlight the need for continued focus on preventive healthcare, behavioural change and balanced nutrition strategies, " the health ministry pointed out.

The rise in obesity coincides with increasing prevalence of elevated blood sugar levels, both of which are major risk factors for non-communicable diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular ailments and stroke.

The NFHS-6, conducted during 2023-24, covered more than 7.1 lakh women and over one lakh men across the country. PTI PLB MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised

Published at : 30 May 2026 12:45 AM (IST)
Tags :
Latest News India News 30 May 2026
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
NIAMT emerging as key pillar of India's manufacturing push, says institute's chancellor
NIAMT emerging as key pillar of India's manufacturing push, says institute's chancellor
India
Sharp rise in obesity, high blood sugar levels among Indian adults: Survey
Sharp rise in obesity, high blood sugar levels among Indian adults: Survey
India
BJP chief Nitin Nabin performs Ganga aarti in Rishikesh
BJP chief Nitin Nabin performs Ganga aarti in Rishikesh
India
Govt Asks Fuel Retailers To Build 30-Day LPG Reserves Amid Supply Concerns
Govt Asks Fuel Retailers To Build 30-Day LPG Reserves Amid Supply Concerns
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Pune Poison Liquor Case Sparks Violence After 13 Deaths, Liquor Shop Vandalised
WILDFIRE ALERT: Forest Fires Spread Across J&K, Himachal & Uttarakhand Amid Rising Heatwave
GEOPOLITICAL TENSION: Bandar Abbas Strategic Hub in Focus Amid US–Iran Clash & Deal Claims
WEATHER SHIFT: Pre-Monsoon Showers Bring Relief, IMD Warns of Below-Normal Rainfall
POLITICAL REMARK: Yogi Adityanath Warns Mafia, Defines “4 Castes” in Mau Speech
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Ranjit Kumar
Ranjit Kumar
OPINION | Why China Can’t Invade Taiwan
Opinion
Embed widget