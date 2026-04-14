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HomeNewsIndiaWildlife corridor built on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will serve as protective shield: Minister

Wildlife corridor built on Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will serve as protective shield: Minister

Dehradun, Apr 13 (PTI): Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said on Monday that the 12-kilometre elevated wildlife corridor—Asia's longest—constructed along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will serve as a protective shield for wildlife and will also lead to a reduction in human-wildlife conflic.

By : PTI | Updated at : 14 Apr 2026 12:49 AM (IST)

Dehradun, Apr 13 (PTI): Uttarakhand's Forest Minister Subodh Uniyal said on Monday that the 12-kilometre elevated wildlife corridor—Asia's longest—constructed along the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway will serve as a protective shield for wildlife and will also lead to a reduction in human-wildlife conflict.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to inaugurate this 213-kilometre-long expressway on Tuesday. Addressing reporters here a day prior to the inauguration, Uniyal remarked that this elevated corridor stands as an excellent example of the balance between development and ecology.

The forest minister explained that the final 20-kilometre stretch of the expressway passes through the dense forest areas of Uttar Pradesh's Shivalik Forest Division, as well as Uttarakhand's Rajaji Tiger Reserve and Dehradun Forest Division.

He said that as part of this project, the 12-kilometre elevated wildlife corridor has been specifically developed to facilitate the safe movement of wildlife; it features underpasses for elephants and designated crossings for other animals to ensure their uninterrupted passage.

Uniyal further said that during the construction phase of the project, all necessary precautionary measures were implemented, prioritising the safety of wildlife above all else. These measures included the installation of "sound barriers and light barriers" to minimise the impact of noise and artificial light on wildlife. PTI DPT MNK MNK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 14 Apr 2026 01:00 AM (IST)
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