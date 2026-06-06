India an island of safety amid challenging times in Middle East, other parts of world: Delhi L-G

Chandigarh, Jun 5 (PTI): Delhi Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday evening said that amid the challenging times in the Middle East and other places, India is an island of safety.

Sandhu said geopolitical and economic uncertainties are prevailing around the world, but India has a model of stability.

Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of an event, Sandhu said, "India is facing the same challenges all countries across the world are facing. We have to be thankful that in such a challenging time in the Middle East and other places, India is an island of safety." On the vision of Viksit Bharat by 2047, he said that the industry and youth especially have an important role to play in realising it.

"When we talk about youth, we are looking for youth with appropriate skills, not just youth with education. But education leads to skills," he said.

"...We have a huge potential, particularly in terms of our youth. India is one of the most youthful countries. There is a strong effort that needs to be made to ensure that our youth have appropriate skills, not just degrees," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sandhu visited PGIMER Chandigarh on the occasion of World Environment Day, and said the premier institute has consistently set benchmarks in patient care, medical education, and research.

The commitment of its healthcare professionals towards serving society is truly commendable, Sandhu said.

Constructive dialogue with the medical fraternity is vital for strengthening healthcare delivery, while environmental responsibility must remain an integral part of our collective vision for a healthier and sustainable future, he said.

Sandhu held an informal interaction with members of the medical fraternity over tea.

The interaction, led by Prof Vivek Lal, Director PGIMER, provided a valuable platform for an open and constructive exchange of views on healthcare delivery, patient care challenges, medical education, research, and emerging public health priorities, a PGIMER statement said.

During the interaction, faculty members and doctors shared their experiences and perspectives on various issues concerning the healthcare sector and discussed opportunities for strengthening healthcare systems through innovation, collaboration, and evidence-based policymaking.

Sandhu appreciated PGIMER's longstanding contribution to healthcare and medical education and lauded the dedication of its doctors, researchers, and healthcare workers.

Welcoming the distinguished guest, Vivek Lal highlighted the Institute's continued commitment to excellence in patient care, medical education, research, and public health initiatives.

As part of the World Environment Day observance, a tree plantation programme was also organised on the PGIMER campus. PTI SUN RUK RUK

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