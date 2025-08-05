Explainer: Why Karnataka's Transport Workers Are On Strike And How It's Affecting The State

Commuters across Karnataka woke up to chaos as workers of all four state-run road transport corporations — KSRTC, BMTC, NWKRTC, and KKRTC — began an indefinite statewide strike on Tuesday. The strike, called by transport employees' unions, has thrown public mobility out of gear, especially in major cities and rural areas where government-run buses are the backbone of daily transport.

Karnataka Transport Strike: Why Are They Protesting?

At the heart of the protest are two major demands: Payment of 38 months’ pending salary arrears and wage revision effective from January 1, 2024. Talks between the workers' unions and the Karnataka government collapsed on Monday. The government had offered to clear only two years’ worth of arrears, but this did not satisfy union leaders, who insisted on the full pending amount.

Despite an interim stay issued by the Karnataka High Court against the strike — citing that halting the entire public transport system would cause widespread hardship — the unions decided to go ahead with the agitation.

KSRTC Staff and Workers' Federation president H V Anantha Subbarao said, "We are not satisfied. The strike will begin as planned. We want full 38 months' arrears."

What’s Happening On The Ground?

Buses across Karnataka remained off the roads, especially in major hubs like Bengaluru, Mysuru, Hubballi, Dharwad, Belagavi, Tumakuru, and Kalaburagi. A few buses were seen operating early in the morning — these had already begun services before the strike was enforced.

Scenes of confusion and overcrowding were reported at major bus terminals. Passengers struggled to find alternate means to reach their destinations.

Transport corporations have deployed trainee drivers to cover critical routes. However, this was insufficient to meet the high demand.

With public buses off the roads, private buses, cabs and autorickshaws have filled the gap — many passengers alleged exorbitant fares, especially in Bengaluru.

Samir Pasha, a private bus driver told ANI, "We have been given permission to ply our buses on the routes of state transport buses. Ticket prices have also been set. We cannot charge more than the government bus tickets. Two more buses that will be sent to Hassan are coming."

Airport unaffected: BMTC and KSRTC services to the Kempegowda International Airport in Bengaluru have not been disrupted.

Employees Told To Return To Work

The authorities are urging employees to end the strike and return to duty. NWKRTC Managing Director Priyanga M stated, as per IANS, “Employees have been clearly informed they must report to work. BRTS staff have not returned yet, but we are hopeful. They were notified yesterday, and we are confident services will resume.”

The High Court is expected to hear the matter again today. During the previous hearing, the bench acknowledged the legitimacy of long-pending wage issues, even as it warned against actions that cause hardship to the public.