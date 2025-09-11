Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Who Is Munawar Khan? The Fugitive Wanted In Bank Fraud Case Since 2011

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 11 Sep 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
Fugitive Munawar Khan accused facing multiple charges of cheating, forgery and criminal conspiracy, and wanted under an Interpol Red Notice, was extradited from Kuwait to India on Thursday in a coordinated operation involving the CBI, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), and NCB-Kuwait.

Escorted by Kuwaiti police, Munawar Khan landed at Hyderabad airport, where a unit of the CBI’s Special Task Branch, Chennai, took him into custody.

Who Is Munawar Khan?

Munawar Khan was wanted in connection with a forgery and cheating case involving the Bank of Baroda in 2011. "The International Police Cooperation Unit (IPCU), CBI, in collaboration with MEA and NCB-Kuwait successfully brought back Red Notice subject Munawar Khan to India on 11 September 2025,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Khan was wanted in CBI cases registered in Chennai for allegedly defrauding the Bank of Baroda through criminal conspiracy and forgery. After the fraud, he fled to Kuwait and was declared a proclaimed offender.

The CBI had secured an Interpol Red Notice against him on February 7, 2022, following which he was arrested by Kuwaiti authorities. His extradition was then approved, paving the way for his return.

The CBI emphasised that Interpol Red Notices are circulated worldwide to help law enforcement agencies trace fugitives. Acting as India’s National Central Bureau for Interpol, the CBI coordinates with domestic agencies through the BHARATPOL platform.

In recent years, India has successfully brought back over 130 fugitives from abroad using these international cooperation channels.

Published at : 11 Sep 2025 12:16 PM (IST)
