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HomeNewsIndiaWho Is Hari Singh? Five-Time Rally Champion Confirmed Dead After Maldives Speedboat Crash

Who Is Hari Singh? Five-Time Rally Champion Confirmed Dead After Maldives Speedboat Crash

Indian motorsport legend Hari Singh, 59, died in a Maldives boating accident. Hari, a five-time INRC champion and Asia Zone Rally winner, was recovered after a 48-hour search after a speedboat crash.

By : Prateek Thakur | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
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The Indian motorsport community is in mourning following the confirmed death of Hari Singh, 59, the legendary "Gypsy King" of Indian rallying. After a frantic 48-hour search operation in the Maldives, local authorities confirmed on Sunday, March 22, 2026, that Singh’s body was recovered from a coral reef near Vaavu Atoll.

The tragedy occurred late Thursday night when a high-speed boat carrying seven people, including industrialist Gautam Singhania, capsized in choppy waters. While Singhania was rescued and has since returned to Mumbai, Singh and the vessel's captain, Mahesh Ramachandran, were unable to escape the wreckage.

Who Is Hari Singh?

To understand why this news has devastated the sporting world, one must look at the monumental career of the man affectionately known as the "Flying Sikh."

Hari Singh was a titan of the 1990s, securing five Indian National Rally Championship (INRC) titles. He was the undisputed master of the Maruti Suzuki Gypsy, a vehicle notorious for its difficulty to handle at high speeds.

He was the first Indian to win the inaugural Asia Zone Rally Championship, proving that Indian drivers could compete on the global stage long before modern sponsorship and technology arrived.

After retiring from active racing, Singh became a cornerstone of the industry. He served as the Head of Operations at JK Tyre Motorsport and a Chief Instructor for Mercedes-Benz India, mentoring nearly every top-tier driver in the country today.

In 2015, he was honored with a Lifetime Achievement Award for his nearly four decades of service to Indian motorsport.

What Happened at Vaavu Atoll?

The accident occurred roughly two nautical miles southwest of Keyodhoo Island. The group was reportedly traveling on a "Cigarette" racing boat, a high-performance vessel, when it overturned at approximately 1:15 AM local time.

The boat carried five Indian men and two women (from the UK and Russia). Maldivian search teams, including specialized divers from the MNDF Coast Guard, spent two days scanning the reefs. Sources indicated that the victims were likely trapped deep within a coral formation after the vessel flipped.

Tributes have poured in from the fraternity, including former F1 driver Karun Chandhok and rally ace Gaurav Gill, describing Singh as a "gentle giant" who was as humble as he was fast.

The Current Status (March 23, 2026)

Hari Singh: Confirmed deceased; body recovered.

Gautam Singhania: Recovering in Mumbai with minor injuries.

Family: Singh’s son, Mivaan, who traveled to the Maldives to oversee the search, is returning to India to be with his family as they prepare for the final rites.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What tragic event has occurred in the Indian motorsport community?

Legendary rally driver Hari Singh, known as the 'Gypsy King', has passed away. His body was recovered in the Maldives after a boat capsized.

Who was Hari Singh and why is his death significant?

Hari Singh was a five-time Indian National Rally Champion in the 1990s. He was also the first Indian to win the Asia Zone Rally Championship and mentored many top drivers.

How did the accident happen?

A high-speed boat carrying seven people capsized in choppy waters near Vaavu Atoll in the Maldives. Hari Singh and the boat's captain were unable to escape.

What is the current status of those involved in the incident?

Hari Singh's body has been recovered and his son is returning to India. Gautam Singhania was rescued and is recovering in Mumbai with minor injuries.

About the author Prateek Thakur

Prateek Thakur is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, reporting on major sporting events while spotlighting the human stories of athletes that matter.

You can reach out to him at prateekt@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 11:30 AM (IST)
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Hari Singh Indian National Rally Championship Maldives Speedboat Crash
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