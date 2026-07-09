Three Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Join BJP Ahead Of Elections - Who Are They?

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's office in Salt Lake on Thursday.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the TMC ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, also joined the BJP.

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, who had also resigned from the TMC, joined the BJP as well.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya was present at the party office during the induction.

Rajya Sabha Nomination Deadline Approaches

The BJP may nominate all three leaders to the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the vacant terms.

July 14 is the last date for filing nominations.