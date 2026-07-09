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English NewsNewsIndiaThree Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Join BJP Ahead Of Elections - Who Are They?

Three Former TMC Rajya Sabha MPs Join BJP Ahead Of Elections - Who Are They?

Written By : Sagarika Chakraborty |  Updated at : 09 Jul 2026 06:24 PM (IST)

Former Trinamool Congress (TMC) Rajya Sabha MP Susmita Dev joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at the party's office in Salt Lake on Thursday.

Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, who resigned from the TMC ahead of the Rajya Sabha elections, also joined the BJP.

Former TMC Rajya Sabha MP Prakash Chik Baraik, who had also resigned from the TMC, joined the BJP as well.

BJP state president Samik Bhattacharya was present at the party office during the induction.

Rajya Sabha Nomination Deadline Approaches

The BJP may nominate all three leaders to the Rajya Sabha for the remainder of the vacant terms.

July 14 is the last date for filing nominations.

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About the author Sagarika Chakraborty

Sagarika Chakraborty is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she handles business coverage and key developments in general news, while also actively chasing breaking stories. With a foundation in advertising, she transitioned into journalism to craft in-depth stories and explainers on the economy, real estate, and personal finance. She also engages in interviews and podcasts, bringing out expert insights.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at sagarikac@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 09 Jul 2026 06:24 PM (IST)
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