Gurugram: 4 members of Deepak Nandal gang killed in encounter, 1 criminal, 3 police personnel hurt

Gurugram, Jul 9 (PTI): Four associates of notorious criminal Deepak Nandal were killed, while one was injured in an encounter with the Gurugram Police on Thursday, a senior officer of the force said.

Three police personnel were also injured in the exchange of fire, he added.

According to police, the encounter took place in A Block, Sushant Lok, late in the evening. Five members of the Deepak Nandal gang had allegedly held Vishal Berry, the son of the founder of the SGT University in Gurugram, hostage in his Sushant Lok residence.

The Crime Branch had received information from the Police Control Room about the suspicious movements of armed men in a Mahindra Scorpio car.

When Crime Branch teams arrived in the Sushant Lok area, the criminals had just allegedly begun firing at the businessman's house with sophisticated weapons.

The businessman has been receiving repeated ransom messages from a wanted gangster based abroad.

Police surrounded the criminals and in the ensuing gunfire, killed four of them, while one was injured. Three police personnel also sustained bullet injuries.

The injured men have been admitted to a hospital, police said, adding that senior officers have arrived at the scene.

A spokesperson of the Gurugram Police said on receiving information about the incident, the DCP-Crime and the DCP-East reached the spot. Teams from the Forensic Sciences Laboratory (FSL) conducted scientific and technical inspections of the scene and collected necessary evidence.

Detailed information regarding the identity of the criminals, their criminal records, the seized weapons and other important facts will be shared separately after verification and investigation, the police spokesperson added.

The senior police officer said Berry and his family were rescued safely. PTI COR RC

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