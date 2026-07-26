What Is New Education Minister Pralhad Joshi's Educational Qualification?

Newly appointed Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi has taken charge after President Droupadi Murmu accepted the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan amid students' protests across India.

The President has assigned Joshi additional charge of the Education Ministry while retaining his existing portfolios. He will now oversee the Ministry of Education along with the Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution. Joshi has previously handled several key ministries, including Parliamentary Affairs and New and Renewable Energy. Following his appointment, many have been asking about the educational qualifications and political journey of the country's new Education Minister.

Where Was Pralhad Joshi Born?

Pralhad Joshi was born on November 27, 1962, in Vijayapura, Karnataka. His father, the late Venkatesh Joshi, worked with the Indian Railways, while his mother was Malatibai. Raised in a modest family, Joshi developed an interest in social work and public issues during his student years.

Before entering active politics, he was involved in social initiatives and also established a small business. He later joined politics and gradually emerged as a prominent national leader.

Joshi received his early education at a Railway School before completing his schooling at New English School in Hubballi.

For higher studies, he enrolled at K.S. Arts College, Hubballi, which is affiliated with Karnataka University, Dharwad. According to his official parliamentary profile, he earned a Bachelor of Arts (B.A.) degree in 1983.

Established in 1949, Karnataka University is one of the leading higher education institutions in northern Karnataka and counts several politicians, civil servants and other eminent personalities among its alumni.

How Did His Political Career Begin?

Joshi was first elected to the Lok Sabha from Karnataka's Dharwad constituency in 2004. He has retained the seat in every subsequent Lok Sabha election, making him one of the Bharatiya Janata Party's longest-serving Members of Parliament from Karnataka.

Before joining politics, he was associated with business and social work. Prahlad Joshi was inducted into the Union Cabinet for the first time on May 30, 2019. He was initially entrusted with the Ministries of Parliamentary Affairs, Coal and Mines. Over the years, he has handled several important portfolios in the Central government, including New and Renewable Energy, where he oversaw matters related to solar and wind energy.

He has also served as the Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, managing the government's legislative business in Parliament before being given additional charge of the Education Ministry.