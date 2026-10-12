What Is INDIA Bloc's New Protest Strategy Against CEC Gyanesh Kumar?

The Opposition's INDIA bloc has broadened the scope of its protest in Delhi, moving beyond its demand for Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar's resignation to project the agitation as a wider movement to defend democracy. The shift is aimed at drawing participation from a wider cross-section of society, including students, lawyers, civil society groups and young people.

The Opposition plans to march around 3 km from Barakhamba Road in central Delhi to the Supreme Court. The demonstration was initially centred on seeking Kumar's resignation over the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. However, after observing protests by different groups in the national capital over the past two days and gathering feedback, the Opposition has decided to change the messaging and appearance of its campaign.

Ahead of the march, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi released a video appeal urging civil society organisations and members of the public to join the demonstration.

Why Has the Opposition Changed Its Protest Strategy?

According to sources, the Congress has asked leaders and workers of INDIA bloc parties to carry the national flag instead of their respective party flags. The move is intended to present the demonstration as a broader democratic campaign rather than an agitation led exclusively by political parties.

The decision follows protests in Delhi over the past two days involving lawyers and student groups, whose participation gave the demonstrations a different character. The Congress believes that projecting the march as a conventional Opposition protest could discourage sections such as Gen Z, non-governmental organisations and lawyers from participating.

These groups had also joined earlier demonstrations against the Chief Election Commissioner.

Congress Seeks Greater Participation From INDIA Bloc Allies

The prominence of Congress flags during the Opposition's protests in Delhi last week reportedly caused discomfort among some INDIA bloc partners. The absence of several prominent Opposition leaders from demonstrations held over the past four days also fuelled questions about the alliance's unity.

Against this backdrop, the Congress has sought to give the latest protest a more inclusive identity. Leaders and workers from all Opposition parties have been asked to carry the national flag instead of their party banners.

The Congress has also urged its alliance partners to mobilise their supporters. Workers associated with the Trinamool Congress, Samajwadi Party and Left parties are expected to participate in the march.

Lawyers and social organisations have also been invited to join the demonstration, titled 'Chalo Delhi', which has been positioned as a march in defence of democracy.

Opposition Hopes to Build a People's Movement

The revised approach seeks to expand the protest beyond the Opposition's political base and attract greater participation from young people and the general public.

So far, the four-day Opposition agitation has largely featured party leaders and workers. At the same time, young people have responded to calls by the Cockroach Janata Party (CJP) to demand Kumar's resignation.

The Congress now hopes to bring these strands of protest together under a common platform and present the agitation as a broader people's movement rather than a party-driven campaign.