The Supreme Court on Monday granted bail to Kashmiri separatist leader Naeem Ahmad Khan in a terror-funding case being investigated by the National Investigation Agency (NIA). Khan's lawyer, advocate Tara Narula, confirmed that the court granted bail in an open-court hearing. However, the detailed written order is awaited.

Khan had approached the Supreme Court challenging the Delhi High Court's April 9, 2025, order denying him bail. A bench of Justices Naveen Chawla and Shalinder Kaur had dismissed his appeal. Earlier, a special NIA court in Delhi had rejected his bail plea in December 2022.

The NIA arrested Khan on July 24, 2017. He has been in judicial custody since August 14, 2017, and has spent more than nine years in jail.

The case was registered under the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). The NIA has alleged that separatist leaders conspired to foment unrest in the Kashmir Valley and received funds to carry out their activities. Khan has denied the allegations.

Khan, former president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Front (JKNF) and a Hurriyat Conference leader, faces charges including criminal conspiracy, hawala funding and inciting unrest in the Kashmir Valley. He has also reportedly been unwell for some time.

Why Was Khan's Bail Plea Rejected Earlier?

On April 9, 2025, the Delhi High Court dismissed Khan's appeal, upholding the special NIA court's December 2022 order rejecting his bail plea.

The High Court observed that the charges under the UAPA were serious prima facie. It also held that prolonged incarceration alone was not sufficient grounds for granting bail in cases involving threats to national security.

The NIA opposed Khan's bail pleas at every stage, maintaining that the evidence established a prima facie case against him.