Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom





A second-year MBBS student from a private medical college in West Bengal was allegedly dragged and raped within the hospital premises, in an incident evoking memories of the 2024 RG Kar Medical College case in which a junior doctor was raped and murdered.

Incident Near Durgapur Campus

The survivor, a native of Jaleswar in Odisha, is enrolled at a private medical college near Shobhapur in Durgapur — West Bengal’s largest industrial hub, about 170 km from Kolkata.

According to sources cited by India Today, the student stepped out of the campus at around 8.30 pm on Friday with a male friend. Near the college gate, an unidentified man allegedly dragged her to a secluded area behind the hospital and raped her.

Police were alerted soon after and reached the site to begin an investigation. The survivor has since been admitted to hospital for medical examination. Authorities have questioned several individuals, including college staff and the male friend who accompanied her.

Father Alleges Absence Of Security

Speaking to reporters, the survivor’s father said he was informed of the assault by his daughter’s friend. “When I reached there, my daughter was in a serious condition, and there was no response from the hospital administration,” he alleged.

He claimed that his daughter had gone out to eat phuchka (golgappas) after receiving a call from her boyfriend, identified as Wasif Ali. “When she reached the campus gate, around four to five persons were there. One of them raped her, took her mobile phone, and demanded Rs 3,000 to return it. Later, the boy who had gone with her brought her back,” he said.

The distraught father said he had enrolled his daughter in the college with hopes of her becoming a doctor. “I want justice for my daughter so that such incidents do not happen to any other girl. There is no proper security on the campus,” he added.

Police are yet to release an official statement, though sources said multiple angles are being explored to reconstruct the sequence of events.

Crimes Against Women In Bengal

The assault comes amid mounting criticism of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government over a series of violent crimes against women across the state.

In July, a law student was allegedly gangraped on the campus of South Calcutta Law College in Kasba, sparking widespread outrage in the city.

That case followed the 2024 incident at Kolkata’s RG Kar Medical College, where a 26-year-old postgraduate trainee was raped and murdered. The brutality of that attack led to nationwide protests by healthcare professionals demanding stronger safety measures within medical institutions.