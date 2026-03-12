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HomeNewsIndia‘God Saved Me’: Farooq Abdullah’s First Reaction After Assassination Bid; Says ‘No Religion Teaches Hatred’

‘God Saved Me’: Farooq Abdullah’s First Reaction After Assassination Bid; Says ‘No Religion Teaches Hatred’

Farooq Abdullah says “God saved me” after gunfire erupted at a Delhi wedding; attacker arrested as probe begins into security concerns.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
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Veteran leader Farooq Abdullah has described his survival as a matter of divine grace after an alleged assassination attempt during a wedding gathering in Greater Kailash in Delhi. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he narrowly escaped harm when gunshots were fired as he was leaving the event late Wednesday night.

“God saved me,” Abdullah said in his first public reaction following the incident.

Authorities have identified the suspected attacker as Kamal Singh Jamwal, who allegedly opened fire from behind as the senior politician exited the venue. Abdullah, who currently serves as president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, escaped without injuries.

Gunfire Mistaken For Firecrackers

Recalling the tense moments, Abdullah said he initially believed the sound was from firecrackers commonly heard during wedding celebrations.

“I was walking out of the venue when I heard the sound of a firecracker. Immediately, I was rushed into a car. Later, I was told that there was a man with a pistol who had fired two shots. Neither do I know this man, nor do I have any information about him,” he said.

Security personnel quickly escorted him away from the location after the shots were fired.

Questions Raised Over Security Presence

While Abdullah refrained from directly accusing authorities of negligence, he expressed concern over the absence of visible police presence at the event despite the attendance of several prominent figures.

“To say it was a security lapse would be a big statement to make. Many big personalities were present at this wedding, but there was no police present. By Allah’s grace, my security was present with me, and my life was saved,” he said.

He added that the matter deserved a thorough investigation.

Home Minister Assures Inquiry

Abdullah revealed that Amit Shah, India’s Union Home Minister, had contacted him following the incident to check on his well-being and assure him that authorities would look into the matter.

“An inquiry should be done. Such things keep happening when there is a situation of hatred now. No religion teaches hatred, but only to love,” Abdullah remarked.

Security Personnel Praised For Swift Action

The veteran leader also expressed gratitude to the security teams protecting him, including personnel from the National Security Guard and local police units. “I have no words to express what they have done,” he said, acknowledging that their quick response helped deflect the attack and prevent a potentially deadly outcome.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What happened to Farooq Abdullah?

Farooq Abdullah survived an alleged assassination attempt when gunshots were fired as he was leaving a wedding gathering in Delhi. He was escorted to safety by his security personnel.

How did Farooq Abdullah react to the incident?

Abdullah attributed his survival to divine grace and initially mistook the gunshots for firecrackers. He expressed concern over the lack of visible police presence at the event.

Who is the suspected attacker?

Authorities have identified the suspected attacker as Kamal Singh Jamwal. He allegedly fired two shots from behind as Abdullah was exiting the venue.

What action has been taken after the incident?

India's Union Home Minister Amit Shah contacted Farooq Abdullah to check on him and assured that authorities would investigate the matter. Abdullah also praised his security for their swift action.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 12 Mar 2026 12:58 PM (IST)
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