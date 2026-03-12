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Veteran leader Farooq Abdullah has described his survival as a matter of divine grace after an alleged assassination attempt during a wedding gathering in Greater Kailash in Delhi. The former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister said he narrowly escaped harm when gunshots were fired as he was leaving the event late Wednesday night.

“God saved me,” Abdullah said in his first public reaction following the incident.

Authorities have identified the suspected attacker as Kamal Singh Jamwal, who allegedly opened fire from behind as the senior politician exited the venue. Abdullah, who currently serves as president of the Jammu and Kashmir National Conference, escaped without injuries.

Gunfire Mistaken For Firecrackers

Recalling the tense moments, Abdullah said he initially believed the sound was from firecrackers commonly heard during wedding celebrations.

“I was walking out of the venue when I heard the sound of a firecracker. Immediately, I was rushed into a car. Later, I was told that there was a man with a pistol who had fired two shots. Neither do I know this man, nor do I have any information about him,” he said.

Security personnel quickly escorted him away from the location after the shots were fired.

Questions Raised Over Security Presence

While Abdullah refrained from directly accusing authorities of negligence, he expressed concern over the absence of visible police presence at the event despite the attendance of several prominent figures.

“To say it was a security lapse would be a big statement to make. Many big personalities were present at this wedding, but there was no police present. By Allah’s grace, my security was present with me, and my life was saved,” he said.

He added that the matter deserved a thorough investigation.

Home Minister Assures Inquiry

Abdullah revealed that Amit Shah, India’s Union Home Minister, had contacted him following the incident to check on his well-being and assure him that authorities would look into the matter.

“An inquiry should be done. Such things keep happening when there is a situation of hatred now. No religion teaches hatred, but only to love,” Abdullah remarked.

Security Personnel Praised For Swift Action

The veteran leader also expressed gratitude to the security teams protecting him, including personnel from the National Security Guard and local police units. “I have no words to express what they have done,” he said, acknowledging that their quick response helped deflect the attack and prevent a potentially deadly outcome.