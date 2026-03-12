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Om Birla, Speaker of the Lok Sabha, on Thursday rejected allegations that the Leader of the Opposition had been denied opportunities to speak in the House, insisting that parliamentary proceedings are conducted strictly according to established rules. Birla made the remarks while addressing members following the debate on a resolution brought against him. He also thanked MPs who supported him as well as those who expressed criticism during the discussion.

‘Chair Represents Prestige Of The House’

Opening his remarks, Birla emphasised that the position he occupies is not about an individual but about upholding the dignity of Parliament.

“Chair does not belong to one person but is a symbol of prestige of the House,” he said.

He added that the rules governing parliamentary proceedings were framed by the House itself and apply equally to all members, regardless of their position.

Speaker Rejects ‘LoP Gagged’ Allegation

Responding to complaints raised during the debate, Birla addressed the claim that the Leader of the Opposition was not allowed to speak sufficiently.

Birla said: “Some honourable members said that the LoP is prevented from speaking and is not given sufficient opportunity to speak. I would like to clarify from this august Chair that whether it is a leader in the House, the Leader of the Opposition, a minister, or any other member, every honourable member has the right to speak in the House only in accordance with the rules and procedures."



"Some honourable members were also of the opinion that the Leader of the Opposition stands above the House and can speak on any subject. However, no one has any special privilege of that kind. I want to make it clear that the House functions according to its rules," he added.

Clarification On Microphone Controversy

Birla also addressed allegations that the presiding officer had switched off microphones of opposition members during debates. He said, “During the discussion, some honourable members from the opposition raised the issue that the microphones were switched off by the Chair. I have already clarified this earlier as well. The Chair never has a button to switch the microphones on or off. Members of the opposition can also verify this themselves. When opposition members act as the presiding officer, they are also fully aware of this fact. The microphone is switched on only for the honourable member who has been permitted to speak. Only that member’s microphone is activated.”