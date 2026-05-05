WB poll: BJP scripts history, Mamata loses Bengal and Bhabanipur

Kolkata, May 4 (PTI): In a mandate as sweeping as it is symbolic, the BJP on Monday scripted history by winning 206 seats to secure more than a two-thirds majority in the West Bengal assembly polls, ending the TMC’s 15-year rule, and decisively shifting the state’s ideological and political centre of gravity.

The verdict acquired added political drama and symbolic heft as Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was defeated in the prestigious Bhabanipur seat by BJP’s Suvendu Adhikari, capping a stunning turnaround after initial trends appeared to favour the TMC supremo.

What began as tentative early leads soon hardened into a decisive wave for the BJP, which won 206 seats, while the TMC trailed far behind, managing to win 79 and leading in two seats, according to the Election Commission data at midnight.

The scale, spread and speed of the BJP surge -breaching the halfway mark of 148 in the 294-member House well before counting reached its midpoint- pointed not merely to a change of guard but to a structural realignment in Bengal politics.

For the first time since 1972, West Bengal appears set to be governed by a party that is also in power at the Centre -a shift with deep administrative and political implications.

The result also marked the BJP’s decisive breach of its last major eastern bastion, completing its saffron arc across 'Anga, Banga and Kalinga' (Bihar, Bengal and Odisha) and paved the way for it to form the government in West Bengal for the first time.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the mandate, saying the "Lotus blooms in West Bengal" and that the party would work to fulfil the aspirations of the people.

At the heart of the BJP’s campaign was Modi himself, whose high-voltage rallies and direct voter connect made him the central face of the party’s push in Bengal, while Union Home Minister Amit Shah functioned as the chief strategist -stitching together booth-level networks, candidate selection and social coalitions.

The party’s rise in Bengal has been neither sudden nor accidental.

Since its 2019 Lok Sabha breakthrough, the BJP has treated the state not merely as another electoral target but as a political and ideological challenge.

From a marginal vote share of around four per cent in 2011, the BJP surged to nearly 40 per cent in 2019 and then secured 77 seats in the 2021 Assembly elections, displacing the Left and Congress as the principal challenger to the TMC. Yet, converting that expansion into power had remained elusive until now.

As counting progressed through the day, early leads consolidated into a near sweep. The BJP’s advance cut across geographies -from north Bengal to Junglemahal to south Bengal, from border districts to industrial belt- indicating a statewide wave rather than region-specific gains.

Seats such as Dinhata, Gosaba, Baghmundi, Bankura, Binpur and Nayagram pointed to deep inroads in tribal and rural belts, while gains in Asansol Dakshin, Durgapur Purba and other urban pockets reflected consolidation in industrial and semi-urban regions.

Early wins in Kalimpong, Darjeeling, Monteswar, Bhatar, Medinipur and Asansol Dakshin reinforced the breadth of the surge.

In contrast, the TMC’s resistance appeared fragmented. District-level patterns pointed to a sharp erosion, with the TMC struggling to hold ground in several regions of north Bengal and Junglemahal.

The vote share data underscored the depth of the shift. The BJP’s vote share climbed to around 45 per cent from 38 per cent in 2021, while the TMC’s dropped to nearly 40.94 per cent from 48 per cent.

A key point lay in the 177 constituencies where voter deletions had exceeded past victory margins -a latent factor that appears to have translated into a decisive political shift.

In these seats, the BJP not only retained its earlier gains but also made significant inroads into TMC-held territories, suggesting a deeper realignment rather than a mere swing.

The scale of the setback was also reflected in the fortunes of senior TMC leaders.

At least 20 ministers were defeated, including Bratya Basu, Manas Ranjan Bhunia, Shashi Panja and Chandrima Bhattacharya.

In Sabang, Bhunia, a multi-term winner, lost, while in Dinhata, Udayan Guha was defeated. In Kolkata, BJP’s Purnima Chakraborty defeated state industry minister Shashi Panja, pointing to cracks even in urban bastions.

For a party that had built its dominance on welfare delivery, centralised authority and booth-level control, the erosion appeared simultaneous across organisational layers.

In a dramatic, high-stakes contest that mirrored the political theatre of Nandigram five years ago, Adhikari defeated Banerjee in Bhabanipur by 15,105 votes after all 20 rounds of counting, according to EC.

"I thank the people of Bhabanipur for voting for me and ensuring a margin of over 15,000 votes," Adhikari said after securing victory and collecting his winning certificate.

The outcome was a replay of the 2021 Nandigram election, where Adhikari had unseated Banerjee in a fiercely fought battle that reshaped Bengal’s political narrative.

Adhikari, once a close aide of Banerjee and a key architect of the TMC’s rise in districts like East Midnapore, now emerges as a frontrunner in discussions over the chief ministerial face of the BJP government.

Other names, including state president Samik Bhattacharya, Union minister Sukanta Majumdar and Swapan Dasgupta, are also doing the rounds.

Meanwhile, Banerjee alleged that the mandate in more than 100 seats was "looted". "We will bounce back," the Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo said while walking out of the counting centre at the Bhabanipur constituency.

A visibly distraught Banerjee told reporters that the BJP's victory was "immoral".

"They have looted more than 100 seats," she alleged.

Banerjee found an ally in Gandhi, who too alleged that the mandate in Assam and West Bengal was "stolen".

In a post on X, the leader of the opposition in the Lok Sabha said: "Assam and Bengal are clear cases of the election being stolen by the BJP with the support of the EC. We agree with Mamata ji. More than 100 seats were stolen in Bengal." "We have seen this playbook before: Madhya Pradesh. Haryana. Maharashtra. Lok Sabha 2024 etc.," he said.

"Chunav chori, sanstha chori -- ab aur chara hi kya hai! (Election theft, institutional theft -- what is the option now)?" Gandhi added in Hindi.

Politically, the Monday poll verdict reinforced the BJP’s ability to dislodge entrenched regional forces.

It represented a watershed moment for the BJP. From a marginal presence in Bengal in the late 1990s -aided initially by its alliance with the TMC -the party has now completed a steady climb to power and dismantled the very party that once facilitated its entry in the state, three decades ago.

However, the mandate also brings challenges — governing a politically polarised state, managing local leadership equations, and delivering on promises related to development, law and order and administrative reform.

For the TMC, the verdict signals a structural rupture.

After 15 years in power, the party faces the difficult transition from a dominant ruling force to an opposition formation, with anti-incumbency, corruption allegations, governance fatigue and organisational centralisation converging into a decisive setback.

West Bengal, long defined by extended phases of single-party dominance, now appears to be entering a more competitive, bipolar political phase.

For the BJP, Bengal is no longer a frontier; it is a governance test. For the TMC, the battle shifts from retaining power to reclaiming relevance.

And for Bengal, the moment marks not just a change in government, but a reordering of its political landscape. PTI PNT BSM SCH AMR SMY BDC NSD MNB PNT PYK PYK PYK PYK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)