The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on Monday officially declared former governor CP Radhakrishnan as its candidate for the vice presidential election, shifting the political spotlight to the Opposition camp, where DMK veteran Tiruchi Siva has emerged as the frontrunner. As there a only a few months left for Tamil Nadu Assembly polls 2026, all eyes are on the candidates from the state and how the elections could change the dynamics of the state politics.

Opposition parties are expected to announce their joint nominee on Tuesday after another round of consultations. Senior leaders, including Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge, met at his residence in the capital late Monday to finalise their strategy with several names from Tamil Nadu under consideration. If Siva is confirmed, the contest could turn into a rare “southern face-off” for the country’s second-highest constitutional post.

Tiruchi Siva: Veteran Parliamentarian

At 70, Tiruchi Siva is one of the longest-serving parliamentarians from Tamil Nadu, currently in his fifth term in the Rajya Sabha. Known for his sharp debating skills and command over both Tamil and English, Siva has built a reputation as a respected lawmaker across party lines.

Born in Tiruchirappalli in 1954, he began his political career in the DMK’s student wing before being jailed for a year during the Emergency under MISA. Rising steadily through the party, he went on to hold key posts such as Youth Wing Secretary, Propaganda Secretary and later Deputy General Secretary of the DMK. A prolific writer and speaker, he continues to contribute to the party mouthpiece Murasoli and other Tamil publications.

He has served as Parliamentarian for five times-- First Term in 1996 (Lok Sabha), Second Term in 2000 (Rajya Sabha), Third Term in 2007 (Rajya Sabha), Fourth Term in 2014 (Rajya Sabha).

Family In The Headlines

Siva’s personal life briefly entered the political spotlight when his son, Suriya Siva, joined the BJP. Their strained relationship reportedly linked to Suriya’s marriage in 2013 to a Christian woman. Siva, however, maintained that his objections at the time were guided by concerns over his son’s future.



ALSO READ: VP Election: INDIA Mulls Bihar, TN Names To Counter NDA's Radhakrishnan, Decision Likely Tuesday — Details