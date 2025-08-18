With the Vice Presidential election drawing closer, political activity has intensified. The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) has already announced its nominee — senior Tamil Nadu leader, former MP and current Maharashtra Governor, C.P. Radhakrishnan. He reached Delhi on Monday to meet party leaders and finalise preparations for filing his nomination.

On the other side, the INDIA Bloc has confirmed it will contest the NDA’s candidate with a rival nominee. Leaders of opposition parties gathered at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge’s residence on Monday evening for detailed discussions on the issue.

The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) expressed its opposition to the NDA’s pick and conveyed support for a joint opposition candidate. According to sources, the task of selecting the final name has been entrusted to Kharge. During the talks, Samajwadi Party MP Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav suggested the name of Padma Shri award-winning scientist M. Annadurai.

Bihar, Tamil Nadu Names Under Consideration

Some opposition leaders reportedly advised that the nominee should come from either Bihar or Tamil Nadu, considering the current political climate. Bihar’s ongoing special intensive revision (SIR) controversy and its upcoming Assembly elections were cited as reasons behind the suggestion.

Kharge is now expected to consult Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee and other senior INDIA Bloc leaders. The formal announcement of the opposition candidate is likely by Tuesday evening.

NDA Holds Numerical Advantage

Trinamool Congress MP Derek O’Brien, speaking to ANI as he left Kharge’s residence, said: “Tomorrow, there is a meeting in Mr Kharge’s house, at 12.30 pm,” when asked whether a decision had been made regarding the Opposition’s Vice Presidential candidate.

Meanwhile, C.P. Radhakrishnan is set to file his nomination on Wednesday. The election for the post will take place on 9 September, following the resignation of Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on 21 July due to health reasons.

The numbers appear to favour the NDA. The Electoral College for the Vice Presidential election comprises 786 members from the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha, requiring 394 votes for a simple majority. With 293 MPs in the Lok Sabha, 129 in the Rajya Sabha, and the support of nominated members, the NDA commands around 422 votes. The INDIA Bloc, by contrast, has approximately 300 MPs. Despite narrowing margins compared to past contests, the ruling alliance maintains a comfortable edge.