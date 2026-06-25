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HomeNewsIndiaVaranasi ropeway fare fixed at Rs 50 for Cantonment-Godowlia route

Varanasi ropeway fare fixed at Rs 50 for Cantonment-Godowlia route

Varanasi, Jun 24 (PTI): The administration has finalised the fare structure for the under-construction ropeway project in Varanasi, with the fare for the full journey between Varanasi Cantonment railway station and Godowlia fixed at Rs 5.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 25 Jun 2026 12:15 AM (IST)

Varanasi, Jun 24 (PTI): The administration has finalised the fare structure for the under-construction ropeway project in Varanasi, with the fare for the full journey between Varanasi Cantonment railway station and Godowlia fixed at Rs 50.

Varanasi Development Authority Vice-Chairman Purn Bora on Wednesday said the fare for shorter journeys between stations would be lower. Passengers travelling up to Vidyapeeth station, for instance, will have to pay only Rs 10.

A smart pass facility has also been introduced to facilitate regular commuters. Under this scheme, the fare for travel between Cantonment and Godowlia will be Rs 40, while the fare between Vidyapeeth and Rath Yatra stations will be Rs 8, he said.

Bora further informed that ropeway fares will be increased by 5 per cent annually from April 1.

According to officials, the ropeway will reduce travel time between Cantonment and Godowlia to about 15-16 minutes, compared with 30-45 minutes by road, depending on traffic conditions.

Bora said a cloakroom facility will also be available at the Cantonment railway station for outstation passengers. Ticket holders will be allowed to store luggage free of charge for the first two hours. Thereafter, a fee of Rs 50 per hour will be charged for baggage weighing up to 15 kg.

For group travel, the fare for a premium gondola service has been fixed at Rs 2,000 per trip. Institutions or groups making advance bookings will be charged Rs 1,200 per gondola per trip, he added. PTI COR KIS MPL MPL

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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