Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 9 Tamil Nadu Fishermen Near Katchatheevu, Seizes Boat

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Nine Indian fishermen arrested, boat seized near Katchatheevu.

Recurring detentions cause deep concern among fishing community.

Fishermen urge governments' intervention, warn of protests.

Resuming bilateral talks proposed to resolve maritime issue.

Rameswaram (Tamil Nadu), Aug 13 (PTI) Nine Indian fishermen were arrested and their mechanised boat was seized by the Sri Lankan Navy while fishing off Katchatheevu, a fishermen's association here said on Thursday.

The seized mechanised boat belonged to a local fisherman identified as Wellington, it said.

According to local fishers, out of more than 600 mechanised boats operating from Rameswaram, only over 300 ventured into the sea on August 12 due to persistent fears and issues caused by the Sri Lankan Navy.

Saveriyar Fishermen Association President Sagayam Saveriyar expressed deep concern over the recurring detentions, noting that this was the third boat captured by the island nation's navy in the last one and a half months.

"The Sri Lankan Navy intercepted the boat and arrested nine fishermen. It is distressing that both the Central and State governments are remaining indifferent to this issue," Sagayam told PTI Videos.

Seeking immediate intervention of both the Union and State governments to secure the prompt release of the apprehended fishers and their vessels, he warned that the fishing community would be forced to launch the next phase of protests if swift steps were not taken.

Referring to political assurances, the association leader stated that while the current Tamil Nadu government had promised to resolve the Sri Lankan maritime issue and prevent arrests upon coming to power, detentions continue unabated regardless of which government is in power.

He called on authorities to intervene and ensure that fishermen are allowed to carry out traditional fishing activities in the Katchatheevu region without harassment.

Sagayam also suggested that resuming bilateral talks between fishermen representatives of India and Sri Lanka, as was conducted in the past, would be highly beneficial in resolving the ongoing crisis. PTI JR JR ROH

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)