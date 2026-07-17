Insulting Vande Mataram Could Attract Jail Term As Centre Plans Legal Safeguards

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Centre plans to give Vande Mataram legal protection like National Anthem.

Proposed amendment makes insulting, disrupting its singing a punishable offense.

Bill expected in Monsoon Session, needs Parliament and Presidential approval.

Move also commemorates Vande Mataram's 150 years of significance.

The Centre is preparing to give Vande Mataram, India's National Song, the same legal protection currently accorded to the National Anthem under the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971.

The Union Cabinet has cleared a proposal to amend the law, paving the way for legislation that would make insulting Vande Mataram or deliberately preventing or disrupting its singing a punishable offence.

The government is expected to introduce the Prevention of Insults to National Honour (Amendment) Bill during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, which begins on July 20. If approved by Parliament and receives presidential assent, it will be the first time the National Song is granted explicit statutory protection under Indian law.

What Does the Proposed Amendment Seek to Do?

The proposed legislation seeks to expand the scope of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act, 1971, which currently provides legal protection to the National Flag, the Constitution of India and the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana.

Under the existing law, anyone who intentionally prevents the singing of the National Anthem or causes disruption during its rendition can be punished with imprisonment of up to three years, a fine or both.

The amendment proposes to extend the same legal safeguards to Vande Mataram. If enacted, any person found guilty of intentionally insulting the National Song or deliberately obstructing or disturbing its singing could face up to three years' imprisonment, a fine or both.

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Bill Yet to Complete the Legislative Process

The proposal has not yet become law. It must first be introduced in Parliament before being debated and passed by both the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha.

After parliamentary approval, the Bill will require the President's assent before the amended provisions come into force.

The proposed legislation is expected to be taken up during the Monsoon Session, which is scheduled to begin on July 20.

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Government Links Move to 150-Year Commemoration of Vande Mataram

The proposed amendment comes amid the Centre's broader efforts to promote Vande Mataram as a symbol of national pride and commemorate its historical significance.

Earlier this year, the government announced a nationwide campaign marking 150 years of Vande Mataram, recognising the song's contribution to India's freedom movement. Ministries, educational institutions and government bodies have been encouraged to organise cultural programmes, discussions and public events highlighting its role in the struggle for independence.

The Centre has also urged wider public participation in singing Vande Mataram during official functions and commemorative events. The proposed amendment is being viewed as another step towards giving the National Song greater legal recognition and statutory protection.