'Vande Mataram' Vs 'Jana Gana Mana': History, Status & Tagore's Legacy Explained

On February 11, the Union Home Ministry released fresh guidelines regarding the singing of Vande Mataram. The advisory states that the National Song should be performed before the National Anthem, Jana Gana Mana, at government functions and in schools. It also makes it clear that everyone present must stand at attention while it is being sung.

The directive has once again brought the spotlight back to two compositions that occupy a deeply emotional space in India’s history. Both songs were written before Independence. Both stirred patriotic fervour during the freedom struggle. Yet they hold distinct positions in the Republic today, one as the National Song and the other as the National Anthem.

Why does India have both? And what truly sets them apart?

The Man Behind Vande Mataram

Vande Mataram was penned in 1875 by Bankim Chandra Chatterjee and later included in his novel Anandamath. Written in Sanskritised Bengali, the song pays tribute to the motherland, portraying the nation as a divine mother figure.

During the freedom movement, the phrase 'Vande Mataram' became a rallying cry. Protesters and revolutionaries invoked it as a symbol of resistance against British rule. Its emotional charge gave voice to a nation yearning for freedom.

Over time, the song earned formal recognition as India’s National Song, a testament to the role it played in shaping nationalist consciousness.

The Making Of The National Anthem

Jana Gana Mana was composed in 1911 by Rabindranath Tagore. It was drawn from his longer poem Bharoto Bhagyo Bidhata. Like Vande Mataram, it was originally written in Bengali.

Nearly four decades later, in 1950, independent India adopted Jana Gana Mana as its National Anthem. Its tone, structure and inclusive messaging made it suitable for official and ceremonial use. Today, the full version of the anthem takes approximately 52 seconds to perform and is heard at state events and major national occasions.

Where They Differ?

Vande Mataram envisions India as a divine mother. In its later verses, the nation is compared to goddesses. It celebrates the land’s beauty, strength and spirit, while carrying a powerful emotional call to rise against oppression.

In contrast, Jana Gana Mana avoids religious imagery. It speaks of a guiding force, referred to as the 'Adhinayaka', often interpreted as the leader or dispenser of destiny. Rather than invoking divine metaphors, it emphasizes unity across regions, religions and communities. Its language is inclusive, making no reference to any particular faith.

This difference in tone and symbolism would later shape their official roles.

Musical Composition And Structure

Vande Mataram has been set to various tunes over the years. Rabindranath Tagore composed a melody for its first stanza and sang it at the 1896 session of the Indian National Congress, bringing the song into wider national prominence.

Jana Gana Mana, however, was entirely Tagore’s creation, both lyrics and music. It is set in the raga Alhaiya Bilawal and was first performed at the 1911 Congress session.

Official Status In Independent India

On January 24, 1950, both songs were formally acknowledged, but with different designations.

Jana Gana Mana was adopted as the National Anthem of India. It is played at official ceremonies, state functions and important national events.

Vande Mataram was accorded the status of National Song. While it holds equal respect and honour, only its first two stanzas are recommended for public singing.

This distinction reflected careful deliberation during the early years of the Republic.

Rabindranath Tagore’s Role In Both Songs

Tagore’s influence bridges the histories of both compositions.

He helped popularise Vande Mataram by singing it publicly in 1896. Later, in 1937, when debates emerged around its suitability in a national context, Tagore suggested that only the first two stanzas be used to avoid controversy.

As for Jana Gana Mana, Tagore was its sole creator. He wrote and composed it, and performed it decades before it became the National Anthem.

Tagore’s Views On Vande Mataram

In October 1937, amid discussions within the Congress, Tagore expressed reservations about the later verses of Vande Mataram. He observed that references to Hindu goddesses such as Durga, Lakshmi and Saraswati might not feel inclusive in a country of many religions. For this reason, he felt the complete version would not be suitable as a national anthem for a diverse nation.

At the same time, he praised the opening verses, describing them as a tender tribute to India’s natural beauty, its rivers, fields and greenery. He wrote that these two stanzas capture, in gentle language, the abundance and grace of the motherland. He also clarified that the song had never been intended as a challenge to any group or community in India, nor was it considered offensive to any community.