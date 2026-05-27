Devotees will be able to take holy dip in Kshipra river in Simhastha 2028: MP CM Mohan Yadav

Ujjain (MP), May 26 (PTI): Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav on Tuesday said that during Simhastha 2028, after nearly six decades, devotees will be able to take holy dip in Kshipra river itself, as opposed to carrying out the bathing rituals in water diverted from the river or other sources.

Bathing facilities will be arranged for devotees along the Kshipra Ghats, constructed over a length of more than 30 km, Yadav said, addressing the closing ceremony of the Kshipra Tirtha Parikrama programme.

“The availability of clean water from Maa Kshipra will sanctify the event. After nearly six decades, devotees will be able to bathe in Kshipra River's waters during Simhastha,” he said.

"Despite the availability of bathing facilities from Narmada river during the last Simhastha in 2016, devotees had expressed a desire to bathe in Kshipra's waters," he said.

Yadav said his government has made necessary arrangements to fulfill the devotees' aspirations.

"With the blessings of Baba Mahakal and seers, we will make Simhastha 2028 memorable by ensuring excellent arrangements. The Simhastha will set new records," said Yadav, a native of Ujjain.

Yadav said that many projects are underway for Simhastha, which will make the event convenient for the devotees.

On the occasion, Yadav also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership for heritage preservation being carried out alongside development.

"Recent court decisions also reflect a golden age in terms of compliance. The citizens of the country have shown trust in all (court) decisions and have demonstrated mutual cooperation and harmony," he said.

Yadav was referring to the recent Madhya Pradesh High Court judgment that ruled that the disputed Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar district is a temple dedicated to goddess Saraswati. The court also quashed a decades-old ASI order that allowed the Muslim community to offer Friday prayers at the site.

"Raja Bhoj has connections from Ujjain to Bhopal. A statue of Goddess Vagdevi will be installed in the Bhojshala in Dhar. This path has been paved following the court's decision," the chief minister said.

He said the inauguration of the Ram temple in Ayodhya was attended by all those who fought the court case for years. "Our country has an excellent tradition of harmony," “Prime Minister Modi's tenure is reminiscent of the reign of Emperor Vikramaditya, where the welfare of every citizen was paramount," he said.

Yadav said that the Madhya Pradesh government has implemented the Jal Ganga Samvardhan Abhiyan, which has been running for more than three months, to conserve and enhance wells, ponds, rivers, lakes, reservoirs, and other water bodies.

Madhya Pradesh has become a leader in implementing the river linking campaign, he said. PTI MAS SKY SKY SKY

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