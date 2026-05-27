Drug abuse cases rising alarmingly in Ladakh, minors increasingly affected: LG Saxena

Leh/Jammu, May 26 (PTI): An alarming rise in cases of drug abuse has emerged in Ladakh, placing people across age groups at serious risk and posing a major social challenge for the Union Territory, Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena said on Tuesday.

Expressing concern over the growing drug menace, the LG, in a post on X, said that the increasing involvement of minors and girls in substance abuse was particularly disturbing and called for a collective effort to curb the trend.

According to official figures cited by him, as many as 298 new cases of drug abuse have been reported in recent months, including 101 cases involving opioid addiction and 40 cases related to cannabis and poly-substance abuse.

"The alarming rise in cases of drug abuse in Ladakh is putting almost every age group at grave risk. What is more disturbing is the rapidly growing indulgence of minors and girls in substance abuse," Saxena said.

The LG said he has directed the Director General of Police to ensure strict enforcement against the drug menace and launch a comprehensive crackdown on drug traffickers.

"I have directed the DGP to ensure strict enforcement against drug menace in the Union Territory and launch a crackdown against drug traffickers and eliminate their hideouts. Strict action will be taken against anybody found indulging in drug trafficking or its consumption," he said.

Calling for greater public participation, Saxena appealed to social, religious, cultural, political and educational institutions to spread awareness about the harmful effects of narcotics and caution parents and youth against falling prey to addiction.

He said drug abuse has the potential to destroy the future of children and urged community leaders to play an active role in prevention and rehabilitation efforts.

The LG also appealed to residents of Ladakh to assist authorities in tackling the problem by promptly reporting incidents of drug trafficking and substance abuse.

"I urge every citizen of Ladakh to report any incident of drug trafficking or drug abuse that comes to their knowledge," he said. PTI AB NB

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