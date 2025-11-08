Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeNewsIndiaErnakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat Flagged Off; First Inter-State Train Linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka

The Ernakulam-Bengaluru Vande Bharat, flagged off by PM Modi, is the first interstate semi-high-speed train connecting Kerala, Tamil Nadu, and Karnataka.

By : PTI | Updated at : 08 Nov 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Ernakulam, Nov 8 (PTI) The Ernakulam-KSR Bengaluru Vande Bharat, one of the four trains that Prime Minister Narendra Modi flagged off on Saturday, is the first inter-state semi-high-speed premium train service linking Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka, the Southern Railways said.

Since it links three states, the train will boost business and tourism, officials said.

The eight-coach train traverses major cities of Kerala and Tamil Nadu, including Thrissur, Palakkad, Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Erode, Salem, before reaching Krishnarajapuram and KSR Bengaluru. It is the third Vande Bharat train that originates from Kerala.

"KSR Bengaluru-Ernakulam Vande Bharat Express will provide seamless connectivity between Ernakulam, the commercial capital of Kerala and the cosmopolitan city of Bengaluru," a press note from Southern Railway said.

"The existing two Vande Bharat services, between Kasaragod and Thiruvananthapuram (via Kottayam), and Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru Central (via Alappuzha) intertwine the southern and northern ends of Kerala and beyond," it said.

An intercity train service that runs between Ernakulam and Bengaluru takes over 11 hours to cover the 583-km distance. However, the new Vande Bharat train will complete this journey in 8 hours and 40 minutes, officials said.

The train's regular service will start from November 9, 2025, when it will depart from Bengaluru at 5:10 am to arrive at Ernakulam at 1:50 pm. On its return journey, the train depart from Ernakulam at 2:20 pm and arrive at Bengaluru at 11 pm. It will operate six days a week except Wednesday.

Highlighting its benefits, Southern Railway said that it would provide fastest connectivity between Ernakulam and Bengaluru which is a high traffic demand corridor.

"It is the first Vande Bharat service to Palakkad, the Gateway of Kerala. Since it links three states - Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Kerala, it is going to boost business, education, tourism, pilgrimage and healthcare travel," officials said.

"The Vande Bharat trains offer comfortable, safe, and premium onboard experience with modern amenities like GPS - based infotainment, bio-vacuum toilets, ergonomic seating, automatic doors, reading lights and Wi-Fi," they added.

According to the Railway Ministry, with over 164 such trains criss-crossing the length and breadth of the country, the Vande Bharat trains are bridging economic, social and cultural barriers. PTI JP SKY SKY

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 08 Nov 2025 12:53 PM (IST)
Bengaluru Ernakulam Karnataka Kerala Tamil NAdu
