Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Further Postponed Till Next Order

Devotees planning the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra will have to wait longer than expected. The pilgrimage, originally scheduled to start on September 14, has been postponed due to incessant rainfall at Bhawan and along the track, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced. Pilgrims are advised to stay updated through official communication channels for further information.

Earlier plans had aimed to resume the Yatra on Sunday following a 19-day closure caused by a landslide last month. In preparation for the upcoming Shardiya Navratras, from September 22 to October 1, the SMVDSB had decided to reintroduce wireless communication sets along the track to ensure smooth coordination and safety for devotees.

The decision was made during a joint meeting chaired by SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya, which included senior shrine board officials, police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), civil administration representatives, as well as the Army, fire, and emergency services.

“Navratras are approaching, and we are expecting a significant influx of devotees at the holy shrine and the base camp in Katra,” Vaishya said, emphasizing the need for close coordination among all agencies during the festival period.

The CEO underlined the importance of proactive measures to facilitate a hassle-free pilgrimage, highlighting disaster management preparedness, firefighting arrangements, and simulation exercises. He instructed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel to work alongside SMVDSB’s Disaster Management Task Force to monitor vulnerable areas and strengthen crowd management strategies.

With heavy rainfall affecting the region, officials are prioritizing safety while ensuring that devotees can undertake the pilgrimage smoothly once conditions improve. Pilgrims are urged to follow official updates closely and plan their journey accordingly.