Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ganesh UtsavIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndiaVaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Further Postponed Till Next Order

Vaishno Devi Yatra Postponed Further Postponed Till Next Order

Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra, set for Sept 14, postponed due to heavy rain. Shrine Board urges devotees to follow official updates; safety and disaster preparedness measures are in place.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 09:02 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Devotees planning the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra will have to wait longer than expected. The pilgrimage, originally scheduled to start on September 14, has been postponed due to incessant rainfall at Bhawan and along the track, the Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (SMVDSB) announced. Pilgrims are advised to stay updated through official communication channels for further information.

Earlier plans had aimed to resume the Yatra on Sunday following a 19-day closure caused by a landslide last month. In preparation for the upcoming Shardiya Navratras, from September 22 to October 1, the SMVDSB had decided to reintroduce wireless communication sets along the track to ensure smooth coordination and safety for devotees.

The decision was made during a joint meeting chaired by SMVDSB Chief Executive Officer Sachin Kumar Vaishya, which included senior shrine board officials, police, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), civil administration representatives, as well as the Army, fire, and emergency services.

“Navratras are approaching, and we are expecting a significant influx of devotees at the holy shrine and the base camp in Katra,” Vaishya said, emphasizing the need for close coordination among all agencies during the festival period.

The CEO underlined the importance of proactive measures to facilitate a hassle-free pilgrimage, highlighting disaster management preparedness, firefighting arrangements, and simulation exercises. He instructed State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel to work alongside SMVDSB’s Disaster Management Task Force to monitor vulnerable areas and strengthen crowd management strategies.

With heavy rainfall affecting the region, officials are prioritizing safety while ensuring that devotees can undertake the pilgrimage smoothly once conditions improve. Pilgrims are urged to follow official updates closely and plan their journey accordingly.

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 08:33 PM (IST)
Tags :
Katra Landslide Disaster Management Breaking News ABP Live Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Yatra Bhawan Rain Pilgrimage Postponed SMVDSB Update Shardiya Navratras Crowd Safety Pilgrimage News
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Trump Urges NATO To Slap 50–100% Tariffs On China In A Push To End Ukraine War
Trump Urges NATO To Slap 50–100% Tariffs On China In A Push To End Ukraine War
Cricket
IND vs PAK: Can Hardik Pandya Repeat His Heroics? Check His Record Here
IND vs PAK: Can Hardik Pandya Repeat His Heroics? Check His Record Here
Health
Bringing Breakfast Back To Basics: Why Our Kids Deserve Real Food
Bringing Breakfast Back To Basics: Why Our Kids Deserve Real Food
India
'21st Century Is Of North East': PM Modi Launches Rs 1,200 Cr Development Projects In Imphal
'21st Century Is Of North East': PM Modi Launches Rs 1,200 Cr Development Projects In Imphal
Advertisement

Videos

Nepal Social Media Ban Sparks Youth Uprising, Government Collapses Amid Violent Crackdown
Bihar Congress AI Video On PM Modi’s Mother Sparks Controversy, BJP Hits Back
SpiceJet Q400 Loses Wheel During Takeoff In Kandla, Tractor Sinks In Water In Rajasthan
Rohit Yadav Shot Dead In Karawal Nagar, Bear Offers Prayers At Abu Road Temple
Disha Patani's Family Home Targeted In Early-Morning Firing; No Casualties Reported
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhiroop Chowdhury
Abhiroop Chowdhury
Big Pharma Firms' Addiction Playbook And Why India Should Be Wary | OPINION
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget