WATCH: Man Spits On Rotis At Wedding In Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr; Jailed

WATCH: Man Spits On Rotis At Wedding In Uttar Pradesh’s Bulandshahr; Jailed

In Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, Danish was arrested for spitting on rotis at a wedding, sparking outrage after a video went viral.

By : ABP Live News | Updated at : 04 Nov 2025 04:49 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Police in Bulandshahr, Uttar Pradesh, have arrested a man identified as Danish after a video emerged showing him spitting on rotis while preparing food at a wedding. The video, which quickly went viral on social media, triggered widespread outrage and prompted immediate action from local authorities.

Man Arrested For Spitting On Rotis At Wedding

Senior police officer Tejveer Singh confirmed that Danish was taken into custody on Sunday following a preliminary inquiry. The incident took place within the jurisdiction of the Pahasu police station, where officials verified the authenticity of the footage before registering a case, as per a report on NDTV. Police said Danish has been booked under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, and further investigation is underway.

 

ALSO READ: 'Where Is Dead Commission': RJD Slams ECI Over Viral Video Of Union Minister Lalan Singh ‘Threatening Voters’

Authorities said the act not only violated public hygiene standards but also posed serious health risks, particularly at large gatherings. The police have urged event organizers to ensure strict monitoring of food preparation at social functions.

This arrest adds to a series of similar incidents reported across Uttar Pradesh in recent months. In August, a man in Baghpat was arrested after allegedly spitting on rotis at a roadside eatery. Earlier in May and February, two separate cases from Meerut involved men caught on camera engaging in the same act during food preparation at public events.

Published at : 04 Nov 2025 04:16 PM (IST)
UTTAR PRADESH
Embed widget