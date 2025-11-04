Patna (Bihar) [India], November 4 (ANI): A video of Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan alias Lalan Singh's campaign has gone viral on social media, prompting the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) to raise questions and demand action from the Election Commission. Sharing a video of a Union Minister on 'X', the RJD accused him of attempting to intimidate voters in the Mokama assembly constituency on Tuesday.

Singh allegedly urged supporters to prevent opposition leaders and candidates from leaving their homes to vote on election day, even suggesting that they should be taken to the polling booth to cast their votes. "Union Minister Lalan Singh, while bulldozing the Election Commission's authority, is saying that the poor should not be allowed to leave their homes on the day of voting! They should be locked inside, and if someone pleads too much, then take them along and make them vote. Where is the dead Election Commission?," RJD wrote on 'X'. Notably, the Bihar Assembly election campaign ends today. Union Minister Lalan Singh and Deputy CM Samrat Chaudhary campaigned in support of Anant Singh in Mokama on Monday.

Earlier on Monday, Lalan Singh campaigned for Janata Dal (United) candidate from Mokama, Anant Singh, who was arrested on Sunday night in connection with the murder case of Dularchand Yadav. Yadav was killed on October 30 following a clash between supporters of the Jan Suraaj Party (JSP) and the Janata Dal (United) in Mokama assembly constituency.

Addressing a gathering in Mokama, Lalan Singh said, "We will not let the people of Mokama feel the absence of Anant Singh. "The kind of language used, does it belong in society? Such words are spoken only by those who wish to spread unrest," Singh said.

Singh added that under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership, law and order in Bihar ensures impartial investigations. "We are confident that the police will conduct a fair probe and expose those behind this conspiracy. The truth will come out under Nitish Kumar's rule of law," he said. Calling on voters to support the NDA, Singh urged, "On November 6, every single vote should go to Anant Singh so that Mokama's people can prove that no conspiracy will succeed on this land."

Voting for Bihar's 243-seat Assembly will take place in two phases on November 6 and 11. Counting of votes will take place on November 14. (ΑΝΙ)

