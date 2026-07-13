US National Detained Near UP's Sonauli Indo-Nepal Border Without Valid Documents

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom US national arrested for illegal Nepal border crossing.

Jordan Brown lacked valid documents, attempted to flee.

He traveled from Bengaluru, handed to Sonauli police.

A man claiming to be a US national was arrested by the Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) after he allegedly attempted to cross into Nepal without valid travel documents through the Indo-Nepal border, officials said on Sunday.

The arrest was made on Saturday during a routine patrol by the SSB's 22nd Battalion near border pillar number 516 in the Mainihwa area under the Sonauli police station limits, PTI News agency reported.

US National Travelled From Bengaluru To UP

The accused, identified as Jordan Brown (36), claimed to be a resident of California, United States. According to officials, he had travelled from Bengaluru to the Sonauli border with the intention of entering Nepal.

SSB personnel stopped Brown for verification, but he allegedly attempted to flee. He was chased down and apprehended by the security personnel.

Rs 31,460 And 2 Mobile Phones Recovered

During the search, officials recovered Rs 31,460 in cash and two mobile phones from his possession. He was unable to produce a passport, visa or any other valid travel documents.

SSB Assistant Commandant Priya Yadav said Brown was questioned by the SSB and other security agencies before being handed over to the Sonauli police for further legal action.