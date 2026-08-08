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English NewsNewsIndiaUP govt to factor in students' suggestions while making policies: Deputy CM

UP govt to factor in students' suggestions while making policies: Deputy CM

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 7 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said resolving students' problems is a top priority of the state government and assured that their suggestions would be considered while taking necessary policy decision.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 12:05 AM (IST)

Prayagraj (UP), Aug 7 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday said resolving students' problems is a top priority of the state government and assured that their suggestions would be considered while taking necessary policy decisions.

Addressing the "Students' Voice, With Youth" programme here, Maurya said the government was committed to preventing paper leaks and ensuring a transparent and fair recruitment process.

He said steps had been taken to ensure examination papers are not leaked, requisitions for recruitment are sent on time, examinations are conducted as scheduled and results declared within a stipulated timeframe.

"Competitive examination aspirants face practical difficulties themselves, so their suggestions are extremely useful for the government," Maurya said, urging students to submit their problems and suggestions in writing or through email.

He said students' suggestions would be examined and, where necessary, discussed with Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath at the cabinet level for policy decisions.

Stating that Prayagraj has long been a major hub for competitive examination aspirants, Maurya stressed the need to create a transparent and trustworthy environment where talented youths can progress through their hard work.

The government would continue to take effective measures to protect the interests of young people and make the recruitment and examination system more transparent, timely and reliable, he said. PTI CDN RUK RUK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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