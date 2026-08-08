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English NewsNewsIndia'True Muslim' won't engage in cow slaughter, says Rampur SP, issues clarification after furore

'True Muslim' won't engage in cow slaughter, says Rampur SP, issues clarification after furore

Rampur (UP), Aug 7 (PTI): Rampur Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh Sisodia courted controversy by remarking that a "true Muslim" cannot engage in cow slaughter or hurt the religious sentiments of others, but later insisted that his words had been misconstrue.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 08 Aug 2026 12:08 AM (IST)

Rampur (UP), Aug 7 (PTI): Rampur Superintendent of Police Anil Kumar Singh Sisodia courted controversy by remarking that a "true Muslim" cannot engage in cow slaughter or hurt the religious sentiments of others, but later insisted that his words had been misconstrued.

Speaking to reporters after a meeting at the police lines on Thursday on a campaign against cow slaughter, Sisodia said such incidents were reported in the Ganj and Swar police station areas in the month of Shravan.

"According to Islam, consuming the meat of any animal whose slaughter hurts the religious sentiments of another person is haram (forbidden). A true Muslim can never engage in such an act. Those who are involved in such activities are either not Muslims or are extremely despicable. Dealing with such people is my job," he said on camera.

The SP said he would hold meetings with mutawallis and clerics in Rampur and urge them to ensure that such incidents do not take place.

The officer also announced a verification drive covering people allegedly involved in cow slaughter cases over the past 10 years, directing police stations to prepare dossiers of such people, carrying conditions of their bail and their guarantors.

After the remarks drew attention, the SP issued a clarification.

Sisodia said his remarks were in response to questions from media representatives about cow slaughter.

"Darul Uloom Deoband has from time to time said that slaughtering animals whose killing hurts the religious sentiments of people of another faith is not appropriate and has described it as haram," he said.

"I had made only a social and harmonious appeal in this context that during the Shravan month, if any such incidents take place which hurt the religious sentiments of another community, such acts should be avoided," the SP said.

"My objective was only to maintain mutual brotherhood, social harmony and religious amity. My statement was not intended to hurt the sentiments of any religion, community or individual," Sisodia said.

"If my statement has been understood in any other sense or has hurt anyone's sentiments, that was never my intention," he added. PTI CDN VN VN

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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