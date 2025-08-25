'Son Of The Nation': UP CM Yogi Adityanath Meets Shubanshu Shukla, Lauds His Space Feat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday met Group Captain Shubanshu Shukla, who recently returned from the historic Axiom-4 Mission to the International Space Station (ISS). Shukla, a son of the soil, became the first Indian in 41 years to travel to space, marking a moment of pride for the nation.

Yogi Adityanath Felicitates Shubhanshu Shukla

Sharing the news on X, the UP Chief Minister’s Office wrote: “Today, at UP CM Yogi Adityanath's official residence in Lucknow, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla ji, the son of the nation, astronaut, and Group Captain, paid a courtesy visit after the successful operation of the historic Axiom4 mission and his safe return from the International Space Station.”

#WATCH | Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath felicitates IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla, and presents him with mementoes.

Honoured at His Alma Mater

Group Captain Shukla was also felicitated at his alma mater, City Montessori School, Gomtinagar, where he addressed students and encouraged them to dream big. On the occasion, he inspired the young minds to work towards India’s vision of landing on the moon by 2040.

Inspiring Words to Students

Recalling the warmth he received, Shukla said: “I was very tired this morning. Then I saw you kids on the roads, and I was told you had been standing there since 7.30 am. I saw you sweating, smiling, and so excited that my tiredness vanished.”

Highlighting the importance of determination, he added that the only thing required to succeed is “perseverance.”

#WATCH | Lucknow: After meeting with Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath, IAF Group Captain and astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla says, "I had not expected the kind of excitement that I have seen. I am truly overwhelmed. It feels good to be back home. I am delighted with the love and…

Bright Future for India in Space

Reflecting on his experiences, Shukla said: “In my overall experience, I think the future is extremely bright. We are at the right time, the right opportunities exist. In each of the interactions I had with you on the International Space Station (ISS), I never got a question on what it was like on the ISS. I was always asked how to become an astronaut. That speaks volumes on where your mind is going.”

A Historic Journey

Shubanshu Shukla returned to Earth on July 15 after successfully completing NASA’s Axiom-4 (AX-4) Mission, which launched on June 25 from NASA’s Kennedy Space Centre in Florida, US. He landed in Delhi on August 17, receiving a hero’s welcome. His journey marks a new chapter for India, as he became the first Indian since 1983 to embark on a space mission.