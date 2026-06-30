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English NewsNewsIndiaUP CM holds review meet on development, law and order

UP CM holds review meet on development, law and order

Moradabad (UP), Jun 29 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a marathon review meeting on development, revenue and law and order at the Moradabad Circuit House on Monda.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Jun 2026 12:41 AM (IST)

Moradabad (UP), Jun 29 (PTI): Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath chaired a marathon review meeting on development, revenue and law and order at the Moradabad Circuit House on Monday.

Analysing comparative data on central and state government schemes from before 2017 to the present, the chief minister made it clear that no negligence at any level regarding public interest works would be tolerated.

Fixing accountability for officials across all fronts -- from the Jal Jeevan Mission and the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana to bovine conservation -- Adityanath issued strict directives to immediately crack down on negligent contractors, electricity thieves and cattle smugglers, the government said in a statement.

Contractors who damage roads while laying pipelines under the Jal Jeevan Mission (the "Har Ghar Jal" scheme) and leave those unrepaired will face consequences. The chief minister has issued a clear directive to immediately register FIRs against such contractors.

Additionally, emphasis was placed on a strategy to organise "PNG Chaupals" to connect the maximum number of people to Piped Natural Gas (PNG), ensuring that this clean-energy alternative reaches every household in the future.

Adityanath instructed that not a single stray bovine should be seen on the roads. Clear directives were given to ensure excellent fodder arrangements in the shelters and avoid any negligence in treating the animals via mobile veterinary units.

To reform the energy sector, the chief minister termed the Pradhan Mantri Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana highly ambitious. The project officer (NEDA) was directed to ensure that the solar panels are of superior quality to reduce the electricity bill burden on consumers.

Meanwhile, the district administration and the electricity department have been instructed to jointly identify hotspots, conduct intensive raids and take strict legal action against electricity theft, ensuring that consumers who pay their bills regularly face no inconvenience, the statement said. PTI NAV RC

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

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Published at : 30 Jun 2026 12:46 AM (IST)
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